If you're a fan of the hit Netflix show Stranger Things and you own a Google Home speaker, then Google has got a fun little surprise in store for you. In celebration of today's release of the show's second season, Google has partnered up with Netflix to create a game fans can play with their Google Home and communicate directly with the Upside Down.

To begin playing, all you have to do is say "Ok Google, talk to Dustin from Stranger Things" and your Google Home or Google Home Mini will turn into a walkie-talkie with a direct connection to the show's alternate dimension. As you continue to talk back and forth, you'll guide the characters along their adventures within the parallel realm and hopefully help them escape the Demogorgon.

The game will work for Google Home owners in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia, so if you live elsewhere, you're unfortunately out of luck.

In addition to the new game, Google also has a Stranger Things event at its Pop-up store in New York City that runs until 8:00 PM for today only, so be sure to drop by if you're in the area.