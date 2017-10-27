The Cat S41 is the successor to the Cat S40 smartphone and carries the legacy of the Caterpillar brand, well known for high quality and rugged reliability. Running full Android capabilities, the Cat S41 is specifically engineered for consumers who work across a range of industries or pursue recreational activities that regularly put their smartphone at risk of damage including construction, forestry, agriculture, security and vehicle repair, as well as activities such as skiing, hiking, fishing, biking, home DIY and cooking. View the Cat S41 in action here.

A massive 5000mAh battery forms the heart of the Cat S41, providing up to 38 hours 3G talk time and as much as 44 days standby. The Cat S41's Battery Share functionality allows the phone to serve as a power bank, easily charging other devices and accessories through an included USB Battery Share connector, while reserving a predetermined power level for the phone based on an easy-to-navigate in-app slider.

In addition to its extended battery capabilities, the Cat S41 was designed to address key features most valued by customers. In a study of nearly 22,000 Cat phone users, 76 percent said a long battery life was essential, while 98 percent ranked it as a highly valued key feature. The survey also showed 76 percent of respondents have damaged their previous mobile phone, leading to 94 percent who consider drop proof a necessity, and another 71 percent who said a scratch resistant screen is essential.

"The Cat S41 is an uncompromised smartphone specifically engineered and built for the tough environments in which our customers use their devices. Its rugged, shock, shatter, water and dust proof construction is built to address the needs of our customers and their unique lifestyles. Our research revealed that what Cat customers want most is a powerful rugged smartphone combined with a huge shareable battery - and the Cat S41 delivers all of that and more," said Peter Stephens, CEO of Bullitt Group, global mobile licensee for Caterpillar.

The Cat S41 builds on Cat phones' legacy of creating rugged devices, with its heavy-duty credentials including IP68 water and dust proof, and MIL SPEC 810G. Like all Cat smartphones in the product suite, the Cat S41 is built to survive repeated drop tests onto concrete from up to 5 feet 9 inches, from every orientation. It is waterproof tested up to a depth of 6.5 feet for up to one hour, and able to withstand thermal shocks. Further, the Cat S41's large and bright five-inch, full HD display is protected by the latest scratch-resistant Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5, which can be read in direct sunlight with a touch screen, and can be controlled with wet fingers or when wearing gloves. The Cat S41 also has a camera that can be used underwater.

Key Specifications include:

5000mAh battery with up to 38 hours of 3G talk time or 44 days standby Charge other devices and accessories with the Battery Share power bank feature - cable provided Waterproof/Dust proof (IP68), drop tested to 5 feet 9 inches onto concrete, MIL SPEC 810G, Gorilla Glass 5 protected Android™ Nougat 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM. Expandable storage (microSD™ up to 2TB) MediaTek octa-core 2.3GHz chipset 13MP rear camera with LED flash, autofocus with PDAF, 8MP front camera - both with underwater mode functionality LTE Cat 6, VoLTE, VoWiFi Super bright 5" FHD display, optimized for outdoor use with a touchscreen that can be used with wet fingers or gloves Textured, extra grip design Programmable Shortcut Key useful for Push to Talk (PTT), SOS ( Lone Worker app), or to easily launch flashlight or camera Curated apps and content catalog

The Cat S41 smartphone has an MSRP of $449 and is available to order online at http://www.catphones.com, as well as leading retailers including Amazon.com, BestBuy.com, eBay, The Home Depot and B&H.

- MORE -

About Cat devices and accessories

The Cat brand stands for trust, durability, reliability and quality. The Cat DNA is found in every Cat mobile phone and accessory offered by Bullitt Mobile Ltd. and provides boundless experience with robust mobility. Our products are created for wireless communication using the latest technology to meet a variety of needs of a demanding lifestyle and won't let you down. To find out more about what Cat phones and accessories are made of, visit http://www.catphones.com.

About Bullitt Group

Bullitt Group enables the world's leading brands to enter into rapid growth consumer technology categories creating broader appeal and new, long-term income streams in the process. Since its formation six years ago, Bullitt Group has designed, manufactured and distributed millions of mobile phones, audio products, other connected devices and related peripherals to more than 60 countries across the globe. Bullitt Group's Head Office is in Reading, England with additional office locations in Taipei (Taiwan), Shenzhen (China) and New York (USA). Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, like us on Facebook or visit http://www.bullitt-group.com to learn more.

All trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.