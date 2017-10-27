Last month, Amazon announced a ton of new products, including a new Fire TV. While the new design and 4K capabilities are the main selling points, there are a few software improvements as well. Now the device is shipping to customers, and you can buy it for $69.99 from Amazon.

Compared to the older Fire TV stick, this new model has a faster 1.6GHz quad-core processor with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. On the software side, this is the first device to ship with Amazon's Fire OS 6, which is based on Android 7.1.2. Earlier Fire OS versions ran on top of Lollipop or Marshmallow.

Unfortunately, the new Fire TV already sits at 3 stars (out of five) on Amazon. Most of the complaints are about the software, with some citing performance and usability problems. There are also reports of compatibility issues with the new OS. Other reviews mention the lack of volume and power controls on the remote.

If you're still interested, you can grab one from the source link below.