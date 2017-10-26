Earlier in the year, Samsung released a new app offering greater control over the sound coming out of Galaxy devices. SoundAssistant has some useful functions, such as allowing you to control media levels with the volume keys, setting different volumes for individual applications, and a fully fledged equalizer. The app has just been updated to version 2, bringing some improvements.
The update adds new options relating to scenarios, Samsung's term for audio profiles, with a mute mode being added and the ability to dismiss the notification. The floating UI also sees some changes. You can see the full changelog below:
If you already have the app downloaded, it will update to version 2.0.03.0 automatically through the Play Store. If not, you can grab it using the link below, or by manually sideloading it via APKMirror. You'll need to have a Galaxy device with Samsung Experience version 8.5 installed for it to work.
