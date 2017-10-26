IT: Escape from Pennywise VR is a new Daydream virtual reality experience that directly ties into the newest movie adaptation of Stephen King's IT. But that's not all. This appears to be Warner Bros. second VR experience for IT, where the first episode IT: FLOAT - A Cinematic VR Experience was released for free on a few different video VR streaming services back in August. Why these releases are not both on Android I am unsure, but I suppose it is a way to monetize what started out as a free promotional tool since IT: Escape from Pennywise VR is priced at $0.99.

IT: Escape from Pennywise VR looks to be a simple VR experience as the premise has you choosing one of three doors to "determine your fate as you come face-to-face with Pennywise," whatever that means. Going by the two screenshots on the Play Store listing it would appear that you choose a door and then venture forth with a flashlight down some dark and scary hallway.

The thing is, Warner Bros. typically releases their movie tie-in games for free on Android. Why they decided to not only split up their content on multiple platforms, where the first was free, to then release the second experience as a paid game on the Play Store, I do not know. Luckily if you are interested in this paid release, you can check out the first for free through YouTube easily enough.

So yeah, if you happen to own a Daydream headset and are looking for something creepy to play through for the lead up to Halloween, IT: Escape from Pennywise VR looks somewhat promising if not a little light on content. While you will have to plunk down $0.99 to experience it, you could always check out the first offering in this series on YouTube to see what you will be getting yourself into.