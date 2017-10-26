By now, all of you are familiar with the issues people are having with the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, namely with the display. Google's VP of Product Management, Mario Queiroz, has just issued a statement saying that all Pixel 2 phones will be upgraded to two-year warranties for added peace of mind.

In his post in the Google Product Forums' Pixel User Community, Queiroz addresses "reports of suspected issues related to the Pixel 2 XL display." He had this to say on the topic of burn-in:

Regarding differential aging, we put all of our products through extensive quality assurance before launch and in the manufacturing of every unit. Thorough testing of the Pixel 2 XL display shows that its decay characteristics are similar to OLED panels used in comparable products. Our current investigation of burn-in, which started as soon as we received the first user report on October 22, confirms that the differential aging is in line with that of other premium smartphones and should not affect the normal, day-to-day user experience of the Pixel 2 XL. Regardless, we use software to safeguard the user experience and maximize the life of the OLED display, and we’ll make ongoing software updates to optimize further.

Essentially, Queiroz is saying that the Pixel 2 XL's pOLED display does not appear to be more or less privy to burn-in than other OLED displays on the market, but Google will still use software to try and prevent it. The dimming of navigation buttons shows that Google is already working on the software side to alleviate the issue.

In order to maintain buyers' trust, Google is upgrading all Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL phones to two-year warranties globally. That means that those of us in the US will have our warranty periods doubled, although those in the EU won't be affected due to existing laws. This is similar to what LG did with the G6, and later the V30. In any case, it's nice to see that Google is standing by its products.