It feels like only yesterday that Google Home launched with support for a few select services. If memory serves me well, those were Nest, Hue, SmartThings, and IFTTT. It took a while for Home to add its next batch of services (Wink, WeMo, Honeywell), but oh how they grow up so fast! Suddenly, it was an onslaught of new partners and services and we could barely keep up.

Neither could Google, apparently, because its support page for partners and services on Google Home only lists 32 companies in the "Smart Home" category. But there are twice as many if you head over to the Home control section of your Google Home app. Here are the ones you'll be able to connect but that Google hasn't listed on its page yet:

APOWER Smart Plug

Cielo Smart Home

Connectiviot

eedomus

eGlu Smart Home

Gigaset Elements

Homematic IP

HomeSeer

Honeywell Lyric and Honeywell Total Connect Comfort US (previously only listed as one "Honeywell," but now separated into two)

Hook Smart Home

i3 Control

iFutureLive

Kasia Home

Logi Circle

Magic Home WiFi

mydlink home

Mysa Thermostat

Netatmo

Powwow Smart Home

Rogers Smart Home Monitoring

Samsung Smart Home

Sengled Home

Sensibo

Smart Life

Smart Living

Smart Voice

Smart We Link

Smartenit

Somfy Connected Thermostat

SSG Home

tado

Telstra Smart Home

Yeelight Actions

Most of these aren't very new. I've seen mydlink, Netatmo, Yeelight, and Samsung Smart Home for several weeks, maybe even months in the list of partners. But some of them are relatively new. Logi Circle for example was just announced a couple of hours ago and I'm pretty sure Hook and Cielo are relatively new as well.

Keep in mind that these are only the direct partner integrations with Google Home and Assistant, i.e. the ones where you do not have to say, "OK Google, ask service x to do y," or, "OK Google, talk to service x." If you take into account the latter category (Actions on Google), there are hundreds of integrations including known brands such as LG, Anova, Rachio, August Home, Logitech, Roomba, and more.

I think the 100 mark isn't too far off for home control parters. The ones I'm still waiting on are direct integrations with Logitech, Arlo, and actions on Google for Plex and Synology. What about you?