Back in August I wrote a post about some of Asmodee Digital's upcoming game releases that were announced at Gen Con. Well, it would appear that they have released some more details about these titles this week for Spiel Essen 2017. Anyone familiar with Asmodee Digital will know that they are one of the largest digital board game developers and publishers out there today. So it is no surprise to see that they have a ton of new games planned for release this year and the next.
So far there are four games slated for release in Q4 of 2017. Catan Stories: The Legend of the Sea Robbers, Carcassonne (which had been released on Android a few years ago, where this new version is an updated release that will contain online multiplayer), Abalone, Mille Bornes, and Catan VR (which is only for the Oculus Rift and Samsung Gear VR). All in all, not too shabby of a lineup for the last two months of the year.
Here you can see the trailer for Catan Stories: The Legend of the Sea Robbers.
And here is the trailer for Catan VR, which can be played in VR through any VR headset.
But that is not all. Asmodee Digital also has quite a few games announced that are still in development. Scythe Digital, Bananagrams, Zombicide, Terraforming Mars, and Onitama. While most of these were already known from their previous announcement at Gen Con, Onitama (a two-player abstract strategy game) is a new addition to the schedule. Since these are all still in development, there is only one trailer that is ready for public consumption, which you can view below.
Here we have the trailer for Scythe Digital.
Suffice to say, Asmodee Digital is keeping pretty busy. Any board game fan should be pretty excited to see so many titles coming to Android, because frankly I know I am. Considering they have held a consistent track record for paid upfront titles that may or may not contain a few in-app purchases for expansion packs and the like, we can all still rest easy knowing a competent company is handling these digital conversions of what are already some great games.
If you would like to know more, you can read the full press release right below.
Press Release
Asmodee Digital Reveals Stunning Line-up for Spiel EssenNew Trailers for Catan VR, Catan Stories and Scythe Digital along with many more titles to play before release at the event
Essen – October 26, 2017 – Asmodee Digital, a leader in digital board game entertainment, is thrilled to reveal the first footage for several upcoming titles, along with new digital games in development today at Spiel Essen 2017. Games in production across the Asmodee Digital family and in concert with world-leading tabletop brands are created to appeal to multiple ages, families, hardcore gamers, hobbyists, and passionate fans of some of the world’s most popular card and board games.
“We’ve released a number of classic board and card game titles in 2017 for both mobile and PC, and we’re excited to announce further titles to bring new experiences to as many players as possible across the globe,” said Asmodee Digital. “Our commitment to players is to develop adaptations from popular board games that offers a truly complementary experience. To achieve this, we’re focused on collaborating both with internal studios, and with a number of third-party developers to deliver truly innovative digital games.”
Along with new details revealed this week for highly-anticipated titles like Catan Stories, Catan VR and Scythe, Asmodee Digital has also announced that the fan-favorite, Onitama is currently being developed.To be Released in 2017:
Catan Stories: The Legend of the Sea Robbers (Catan GmbH / Catan Studio) – iOS and Android – Q4 2017 – An all-new text adventure game based on the scenario expansion Legend of the Sea Robbers for the highly-acclaimed Catan board game. Discover the teaser trailer here:
Carcassonne (Hans im Glück) – Steam and Android – Q4 2017 – Multi-awarded tile-matching game made digital, including solo, pass-and-play and online multiplayer modes.
Abalone (Asmodee Edition) – iOS, Android Seam, – Q4 2017 – A beautiful, strategic marble game, awarded as a Mensa Select Winner, now being readied for multiplayer online play.
Mille Bornes (TF1 Games) – Steam, iOS and Android – Q4 2017 – Famous French card game where players compete to drive 1000 km, dealing with road hazards along the way.
Catan VR (Catan GmbH / Catan Studio) – Oculus Rift and Samsung Gear VR – True to the classic, but optimized for virtual reality, Catan VR allows tabletop fans and new players alike to experience the best-selling board game in a fresh, fully-immersive format. The first images available in 360° video:Games Under Development:
Scythe Digital (Stonemaier Games) – Steam, iOS and Android – An engine-building game set in an alternate-history 1920s period, where players attempt to earn fortune and claim their faction’s stake in the land around a mysterious factory. Discover the teaser trailer here:
Bananagrams (Bananagrams) – iOS and Android – Fast and frantic anagram game where players build crosswords without pen, paper or a board. Perfect for families, multiplayer or solitaire, and finally making its digital debut!
Zombicide (CMON) – iOS and Android – A collaborative game in which players take the role of a survivor and use their skills and teamwork against the unthinking undead! Find weapons, kill zombies, get skills. The only way out is zombicide!
Terraforming Mars (FryxGames) – Steam, iOS and Android – A Spiel des Jahres nominee set in the 2400s, players act as a corporation with the goal of advancing human infrastructure throughout the solar system. Soon digital fans will be able to help inhabit Mars!
Onitama (Arcane Wonders) – iOS and Android- An elegant and simple two player abstract strategy game where players take on the role of a Master, guiding monk followers in an attempt to defeat their opponent.Recent Releases:
Smash Up (AEG) – Steam, iOS and Android – Q4 2017 – Shuffle-building card game for up to four players, featuring nine factions including pirates, ninja, robots, zombies, and more.
Ticket to Ride: First Journey (Days of Wonder) – Steam, Mac OS, iOS and Android – Introduces younger audiences to Ticket to Ride, one of Asmodee’s top-selling series, where players collect train cards, claim routes on the map, and try to connect the cities on their tickets.For more information:
