Back in August I wrote a post about some of Asmodee Digital's upcoming game releases that were announced at Gen Con. Well, it would appear that they have released some more details about these titles this week for Spiel Essen 2017. Anyone familiar with Asmodee Digital will know that they are one of the largest digital board game developers and publishers out there today. So it is no surprise to see that they have a ton of new games planned for release this year and the next.

So far there are four games slated for release in Q4 of 2017. Catan Stories: The Legend of the Sea Robbers, Carcassonne (which had been released on Android a few years ago, where this new version is an updated release that will contain online multiplayer), Abalone, Mille Bornes, and Catan VR (which is only for the Oculus Rift and Samsung Gear VR). All in all, not too shabby of a lineup for the last two months of the year.

Here you can see the trailer for Catan Stories: The Legend of the Sea Robbers.

And here is the trailer for Catan VR, which can be played in VR through any VR headset.

But that is not all. Asmodee Digital also has quite a few games announced that are still in development. Scythe Digital, Bananagrams, Zombicide, Terraforming Mars, and Onitama. While most of these were already known from their previous announcement at Gen Con, Onitama (a two-player abstract strategy game) is a new addition to the schedule. Since these are all still in development, there is only one trailer that is ready for public consumption, which you can view below.

Here we have the trailer for Scythe Digital.

Suffice to say, Asmodee Digital is keeping pretty busy. Any board game fan should be pretty excited to see so many titles coming to Android, because frankly I know I am. Considering they have held a consistent track record for paid upfront titles that may or may not contain a few in-app purchases for expansion packs and the like, we can all still rest easy knowing a competent company is handling these digital conversions of what are already some great games.

If you would like to know more, you can read the full press release right below.