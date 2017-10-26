Earlier this year, Google announced that all Chromebooks shipped in 2017 and beyond would support the Play Store. Some models have shipped with the feature already enabled, while others took a few months after launch to get everything working. At the same time, Google has been working to backport the Play Store to older Chromebooks.

Most recently in August, Google brought Android app support to a massive number of Chromebooks, either in the stable or beta Chrome OS channels. It has been mostly radio silence over the past two months, but the company's list of Chromebooks with the Play Store has now been updated to include 17 more models:

Acer Chromebook 14 CB3-431 (already had Play Store in Chrome OS Beta channel)

Acer Chromebook 15 CB3-532 (already had Play Store in Chrome OS Beta channel)

CTL J2 / J4 Chromebook

eduGear Chromebook K Series

eduGear Chromebook M Series

Haier Chromebook 11e

HiSense Chromebook 11

HP Chromebook 11 G5 (already had Play Store in Chrome OS Beta channel)

Medion Chromebook S2015

NComputing Chromebook CX100

Nexian Chromebook 11.6"

PCMerge Chromebook PCM-116E

Prowise Chromebook Entryline

Poin2 Chromebook 11

Positivo Chromebook CH1190

Sector 5 E1 Rugged Chromebook

Viglen Chromebook 11

Wow, that is a lot of models. There were a few other Chromebooks listed, but they were ones that shipped with the Play Store already enabled, like the new Acer Chromebook 15. Now there are only 46 Chrome OS devices listed as 'Planned' to get Android app support.