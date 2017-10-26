Earlier this year, Google announced that all Chromebooks shipped in 2017 and beyond would support the Play Store. Some models have shipped with the feature already enabled, while others took a few months after launch to get everything working. At the same time, Google has been working to backport the Play Store to older Chromebooks.
Most recently in August, Google brought Android app support to a massive number of Chromebooks, either in the stable or beta Chrome OS channels. It has been mostly radio silence over the past two months, but the company's list of Chromebooks with the Play Store has now been updated to include 17 more models:
- Acer Chromebook 14 CB3-431 (already had Play Store in Chrome OS Beta channel)
- Acer Chromebook 15 CB3-532 (already had Play Store in Chrome OS Beta channel)
- CTL J2 / J4 Chromebook
- eduGear Chromebook K Series
- eduGear Chromebook M Series
- Haier Chromebook 11e
- HiSense Chromebook 11
- HP Chromebook 11 G5 (already had Play Store in Chrome OS Beta channel)
- Medion Chromebook S2015
- NComputing Chromebook CX100
- Nexian Chromebook 11.6"
- PCMerge Chromebook PCM-116E
- Prowise Chromebook Entryline
- Poin2 Chromebook 11
- Positivo Chromebook CH1190
- Sector 5 E1 Rugged Chromebook
- Viglen Chromebook 11
Wow, that is a lot of models. There were a few other Chromebooks listed, but they were ones that shipped with the Play Store already enabled, like the new Acer Chromebook 15. Now there are only 46 Chrome OS devices listed as 'Planned' to get Android app support.
