If you've never used it before, Pocket is a storage place for all the articles you want to read later. You can use the browser extensions to add articles, then read them later through the site or mobile app. The Android app is receiving a new update, improving on the text-to-speech playback feature, with more functionality available in the beta channel.
Pocket already had a text-to-speech feature, named 'Listen,' where you could let one of Google's voices read your articles out loud. The latest update, version 6.6.3, improves on this feature. Now the app will continuously read articles out loud in playlist format, so you don't have to lift a finger to continue playing your queue.
In addition, the beta release has another new feature - highlighting. This is exactly what it sounds like. You can long-press on the text you want to highlight, and tap 'Highlight' in the popup menu. You can tap on the highlight to see all the selected content in the article, or select the Highlights filter on the main screen to see all of them across your saved articles.
Pocket v6.6.3 is rolling out now on the Google Play Store, and you can download it from the widget below. If you want to try out the highlighting feature, click here to join the beta program.
- Source:
Comments