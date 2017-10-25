Google launched the new Pixel phones with Android 8.0, which is what last year's Pixel's have been running since the update. A new version of Oreo is on the way, though, and you can try it right now. Google has launched a developer preview for Android 8.1. As usual, it's supported on recent Google devices and can be installed in two ways.

The system images are available for download now, but that requires an unlocked bootloader. The beta program with automatic OTA updates will be available as well. You can sign up now, but it looks like the switch hasn't been thrown to push out the OTAs just yet. If you want to get on the dev preview, it's compatible with the following devices.

Nexus 5X

Nexus 6P

Pixel C

Pixel

Pixel XL

Pixel 2

Pixel 2 XL

The Android 8.1 preview runs from today until the OS is released, which Google expects to happen in December. Installing the preview should not affect your data, but you never know. Running a developer preview does come with some risk, so make sure you've got your data backed up. Leaving the beta program will result in a device reset as well.