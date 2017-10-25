G Suite update season is fully upon us, so it seems. First, we got the long-awaited material redesign of Google Calendar, which of course is available to everyone, but only once it meets the needs by Google's most important G-Suite customers. Next up, it's Gmail's turn, and although its own makeover is not yet ready, add-ons are being introduced that allow you to integrate third-party apps and increase productivity without needing to leave Google's email client.

A developer preview of this functionality was released earlier in the year, so we knew it was incoming. Add-ons are squarely aimed at businesses looking to link to other services they use, and a number of popular apps are ready to be installed today:

Asana : Turn communication with clients, customers and teammates into tasks that can be tracked with your team in Asana, all from your inbox.

Developers can create a Gmail add-on for their app or for their organization, and it will work natively both on the web and in the Android app. More information about the framework can be found on the G Suite Developers Blog.

If you're keen to check out the new add-ons, and maybe add some to your company's Gmail app, head over to the G Suite Marketplace to get started.