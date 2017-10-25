AT&T* and NETGEAR, a leading provider of networking devices, are bringing the first 5G Evolution capable mobile hotspot router to the U.S. this Friday. For a limited time, the NETGEAR Nighthawk Mobile Hotspot Router will be available exclusively from AT&T.

“Only AT&T lets you get fast download speeds with the first 5G Evolution capable mobile hotspot router,” said Jeff Howard, vice president, Device and Network Services Marketing, AT&T. “The NETGEAR Nighthawk Mobile Hotspot Router provides upgraded mobile Wi-Fi experience and advanced security features, so almost everything you do from home can now be done on-the-go.”

Fast Streaming

The mobile router lets you connect up to 20 Wi-Fi devices, so you can connect your smartphone, laptop and tablet while streaming your favorite movies, listening to music, or live gaming.

With its powerful 5040 mAh battery you’ll get up to 24 hours of battery life,1 giving you power to keep you connected without needing to charge up. You can also use JumpBoost to charge your smartphones and small portable USB devices without an electrical outlet.

Travel router

The mobile router is the perfect travel companion. It gives you the convenience of a mobile hotspot and function of a portable mobile router. When you reach your destination, you can offload data to external Wi-Fi or Ethernet networks to save on data without sacrificing your connection’s security.

Full dual-concurrent Wi-Fi bands means the mobile router gives you an increased network performance and less interference for reliable connectivity.

Security

You will also get a highly secure connection with password protected Wi-Fi. You can use SIM security with SIM pin and specify which devices and guests can access the internet. Parental controls let you filter and schedule access to online content. So, you now have the same internet protections you have at home while you’re on-the-go.

Easy set-up and share

With no software to install, set-up is simple and easy – just power up and connect. You can manage settings and features online.

You can also share content for connected W-Fi capable devices.

Ready for the Future of Connectivity

The Nighthawk Mobile Hotspot Router is the latest AT&T 5G Evolution capable device. While speeds will vary in different markets, in parts of Austin and Indianapolis 5G Evolution delivers speeds 2x faster than standard LTE.2

With 5G Evolution, AT&T is aggressively deploying equipment, investing in the right mix of spectrum and technology and laying the foundation on the path to 5G while standards are being finalized.3 Pricing and Availability

Starting this Friday, AT&T customers can buy the Nighthawk Mobile Hotspot Router online at att.com/nighthawkrouter or at an AT&T store. For a limited time, the mobile router will be priced at $49.99 when purchased with a 2-year contract.4Click here for a highlight video of the Nighthawk Mobile Hotspot Router.