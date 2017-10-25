Here we see the wild NETGEAR Nighthawk router in its natural habitat - the beautiful forests of the northwestern Untied States. He's a massive beast, towering over the other woodland animals, but he's a gentle giant. You can see him hunting for fish in the local river - truly one of the most majestic inhabitants of the forest.
Oh wait, that's not a real picture? Wow AT&T, way to be deceitful with the product pictures. Anyways, the apparently not-massive NETGEAR Nighthawk mobile hotspot was announced today by AT&T. It's the first mobile hotspot to support the carrier's '5G Evolution' network, which absolutely isn't 5G. What better way to make up for lost profits than to trick consumers into thinking you actually have a 5G network?
Snarkiness aside, the Nighthawk allows you to connect up to 20 devices and has a 5,040mAh battery. AT&T says that should give you up to 24 hours of battery life, and you can also use it as a portable battery bank. Some advanced options are also available, like specifying which devices can access the network and using parental controls to filter and schedule access to online content.
The hotspot will go on sale in AT&T stores this Friday (October 27), and will cost $49.99 on a two-year contract.
Press Release
AT&T* and NETGEAR, a leading provider of networking devices, are bringing the first 5G Evolution capable mobile hotspot router to the U.S. this Friday. For a limited time, the NETGEAR Nighthawk Mobile Hotspot Router will be available exclusively from AT&T.
“Only AT&T lets you get fast download speeds with the first 5G Evolution capable mobile hotspot router,” said Jeff Howard, vice president, Device and Network Services Marketing, AT&T. “The NETGEAR Nighthawk Mobile Hotspot Router provides upgraded mobile Wi-Fi experience and advanced security features, so almost everything you do from home can now be done on-the-go.”
Fast Streaming
The mobile router lets you connect up to 20 Wi-Fi devices, so you can connect your smartphone, laptop and tablet while streaming your favorite movies, listening to music, or live gaming.
With its powerful 5040 mAh battery you’ll get up to 24 hours of battery life,1 giving you power to keep you connected without needing to charge up. You can also use JumpBoost to charge your smartphones and small portable USB devices without an electrical outlet.
Travel router
The mobile router is the perfect travel companion. It gives you the convenience of a mobile hotspot and function of a portable mobile router. When you reach your destination, you can offload data to external Wi-Fi or Ethernet networks to save on data without sacrificing your connection’s security.
Full dual-concurrent Wi-Fi bands means the mobile router gives you an increased network performance and less interference for reliable connectivity.
Security
You will also get a highly secure connection with password protected Wi-Fi. You can use SIM security with SIM pin and specify which devices and guests can access the internet. Parental controls let you filter and schedule access to online content. So, you now have the same internet protections you have at home while you’re on-the-go.
Easy set-up and share
With no software to install, set-up is simple and easy – just power up and connect. You can manage settings and features online.
You can also share content for connected W-Fi capable devices.
Ready for the Future of Connectivity
The Nighthawk Mobile Hotspot Router is the latest AT&T 5G Evolution capable device. While speeds will vary in different markets, in parts of Austin and Indianapolis 5G Evolution delivers speeds 2x faster than standard LTE.2
With 5G Evolution, AT&T is aggressively deploying equipment, investing in the right mix of spectrum and technology and laying the foundation on the path to 5G while standards are being finalized.3Pricing and Availability
Starting this Friday, AT&T customers can buy the Nighthawk Mobile Hotspot Router online at att.com/nighthawkrouter or at an AT&T store. For a limited time, the mobile router will be priced at $49.99 when purchased with a 2-year contract.4Click here for a highlight video of the Nighthawk Mobile Hotspot Router.
