Have you ever had the experience of turning your phone back on after running out of juice several hours prior, only to be bombarded with a barrage of delayed notifications, beeping and pinging as soon as it connects to the internet? Or maybe you're just in a particularly chatty WhatsApp group and someone decides to send everyone else 20 photos all at once, sending your phone's poor vibration motor into a frenzy? Yeah, that can get annoying.

Fortunately, a change in Android 8.1 aims to address this issue. According to documentation on the new features in the developer preview, apps can now only make a maximum of one alert sound per second, even if more notifications come in at the same time. The notifications themselves aren't lost, and notification messages will still pop up as they've always done, but alert sounds that exceed this maximum notification rate are not queued and will be trigger an alert.

If you've ever used an iOS device, you might have noticed that iOS handles this situation similarly, though I'm not sure what the maximum notification frequency is. I did find it somewhat confusing that some notifications triggered an alert while others didn't, though in retrospect this seems to actually a feature and not a bug.

Of course, this feature also (inadvertently?) seems to solve the bug that was causing users to receive a boatload of pending notifications when turning off Do Not Disturb, so that's also a big plus.