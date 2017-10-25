Around a month ago, we heard rumors that Amazon was planning to release a home security camera and a pair of smart glasses. Today, the one of those became official, as Amazon announced the Cloud Cam. The intelligent indoor camera costs just $119 and aims to bring home security features to consumers who might not previously have been able to afford such hardware.

At the same time, the company is launching a new home access service called Amazon Key. This Prime-exclusive scheme is designed to allow Amazon delivery personnel to briefly enter your home and leave packages inside your door, all under that watchful gaze of the Cloud Cam. You'll also be able to grant access to family and friends without leaving a key under the mat.

The Cloud Cam can record 1080p video with its wide-angle lens, and also has night vision and two-way audio. You'll be able to view activity clips and a live stream from the last 24 hours in the Amazon Cloud Cam app, all of which is stored securely and free of charge in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud. You'll also be able to view live footage on Amazon hardware a screen, such as the Echo Show, Echo Spot, Amazon Fire TV devices, and Fire tablets, just by asking Alexa.

Motion detection will trigger the camera to record, and also send a push notification to your phone so you can review the clip immediately. Two-way audio allows you to talk to pets or visitors. You can have up to 3 cameras with 24-hour storage for free, but after that, there's a subscription model. As well as longer storage or more cameras, subscribing gets you Person Detection to distinguish between humans and animals, and Zones for ignoring continually moving objects in the home. The prices are below, and each tier can be trialed for free for a month.

Basic ($6.99/mo, $69/yr) offers access to the last 7 days of motion detection clips for up to 3 cameras

Extended ($9.99/mo, $99/yr) offers access to the last 14 days of motion detection clips for up to 5 cameras

Pro ($19.99/mo, $199/yr) offers access to the last 30 days of motion detection clips for up to 10 cameras

The Amazon Key In-Home Kit consists of a Cloud Cam bundled with a compatible smart lock from a manufacturer such as Yale or Kwikset. Keyless access can easily be granted to family and friends, but in-home delivery is the main selling point. When an Amazon package is being delivered, the company will verify the location and identity of the driver before granting access and notifying you via the app. You can watch the delivery live in the Amazon Key app if you're able to, or if not you can view a clip later on.

In-home delivery comes at no extra cost to Prime members and will be available in 37 US locations from November 8th. The In-Home Kit is available to pre-order now for $249, and free professional installation is also offered.

The Cloud Cam is also up for pre-order with a shipping date of November 8th. A single cam costs $119, but savings can be made by opting for a multipack. A two-pack will set you back $199.99, and a three-pack will be just $289.99.