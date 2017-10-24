The LG V30 is already available at a number of carriers, including AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. But if you prefer to purchase your phones unlocked for whatever reason, you were out of luck - until now, that is. The unlocked V30 is now up for pre-order at B&H for a not-insignificant $829.99.

In case you've forgotten, the V30 sports a 6.0" 18:9 1440p OLED display, a Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, dual 16MP rear cameras, a 5MP front-facing camera, and a 3300mAh battery. Also on board are LG's signature "Quad DAC," Android 7.1.2 Nougat, and wireless charging for select markets. You can read about our first impressions of the phone here.

B&H is offering the US998 unlocked variant on its site for $829.99, which puts it in between the different prices carriers are offering. It only appears to be available in the Cloud Silver color. The website says that the phone will become available on December 5th, a long ways off, but you can pre-order it now if you'd like to do so. And if you'd just like to know when it'll come in stock, you can sign up for notifications via the "request stock alert" button. Let us know if you decide to pick up an unlocked V30 of your own.