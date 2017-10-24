A couple of months back, MetroPCS offered two unlimited LTE lines for $75. That was already a pretty great deal, but today Metro announced an even better one: four unlimited lines for a stunningly low $100. And for every line you port in, Metro will give you a free phone.
From today onwards, new and existing customers who add at least one line of service will be able to take advantage of this deal. The $100 includes unlimited talk, text, and LTE, and it covers taxes and fees. The only real caveat is that video streams at 480p, and it costs $10 per line per month to disable that. No tethering is included, and MetroPCS may throttle users who go over 35GB per month. Even with those stipulations, this is still a nice deal. You can also get two lines for $80 and three lines for $90 if you just don't need that many lines.
You also get a free phone (well, you have to pay sales tax) per line that you port in from another network. Unfortunately, T-Mobile customers are excluded from this part of the deal. Here's the list of phones offered:
- Alcatel Fierce 4
- Alcatel Fierce A30
- Coolpad Defiant
- LG Aristo
- LG K20 Plus
- Motorola Moto E4
- Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime
- Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime
- ZTE Blade Z Max
- ZTE Avid TRIO
If you don't mind 480p streams on the go, this offer is definitely worth checking out. Let us know if any of you decide to go this route.
Press Release
MetroPCS offers 4 Unlimited LTE Lines for $100 and Free Phones!
Bellevue, Wash – October 24, 2017 – This is one of those deals that looks too good to be true… but it’s not. Today MetroPCS, T-Mobile’s flagship prepaid brand, unveiled a new deal that is sure to make a whole lotta families happy. Starting today, any new or existing customer who adds at least one new line of service can get four lines of unlimited talk, text and LTE data for just $100 – taxes and fees included. To make a screaming deal even better, for every line you port in, you can get a free smartphone from industry-leaders like Samsung, LG or Motorola.
In terms of mopping up the competition, MetroPCS isn’t pulling punches. Four lines of unlimited LTE at MetroPCS costs nearly half what you’d pay at Cricket ($100 vs $180) – yeah, you read that right.
Here’s the list of all the awesome phones you can get for free (you just pay sales tax) when you switch to MetroPCS:
- Alcatel Fierce 4
- Alcatel Fierce A30
- Coolpad Defiant
- LG Aristo
- LG K20 Plus
- Motorola Moto e4
- Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime
- Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime
- ZTE Blade Z Max
- ZTE Avid TRIO
These offers are only available for a limited time, so head to your nearest MetroPCS store to take advantage!
###
Video typically streams on device at 480p. On all MetroPCS plans, the fraction of users using >35 GB/mo. may notice reduced speeds until next payment cycle due to data prioritization. No tethering on 4/$100 base rate plan. Sales tax on device not included. Device offer requires port-in of eligible wireless number not currently active on T-Mobile network. 4/$100 rate plan requires activation of new line of MetroPCS service. If new line deactivates, all lines lose promotional rate.
About T-Mobile US, Inc.
As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 70.7 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.
Media Contacts
T-Mobile US Media Relations
[email protected]
- Source:
- MetroPCS
Comments