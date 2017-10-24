Google Assistant is more than a way to control your lights or find out how many miles are in a league (it's 3.45 miles). There are also some neat little games and bots with which to interact. Today, Google has rolled out more than 50 new games and activities for families with kids. Maybe just kids at heart, too.
The new commands are live in Assistant right now on Google Home and on phones. However, it's US-only for now. Google has a website for the new family-friendly activities, but it doesn't seem to list quite all of the "more than 50" new items. Here's what it has so far.
Learn
- Hey Google, play Talk Like a Chef
- Hey Google, talk to CK-12
- Hey Google, play Space Trivia
- Hey Google, talk to Study.com
- Hey Google, help me with my homework
- Hey Google, talk to Trivia Showdown
- Hey Google, talk to Math Showdown
- Hey Google, talk to Everyday Heroes
- Hey Google, play Talk Like an Astronaut
- Hey Google, talk to Sporcle Junior
- Hey Google, talk to Planet Quiz
- Hey Google, talk to Quizizz Student
- Hey Google, play Animal Trivia
Play
- Hey Google, play Musical Chairs
- Hey Google, what's my Justice League superhero?
- Hey Google, play Mickey Mouse Adventure
- Hey Google, play Sports Illustrated Kids Trivia
- Hey Google, play Freeze Dance
- Hey Google, play What's Your Planet?
- Hey Google, play What's Your Inner Animal?
- Hey Google, play What Fruit Are You?
- Hey Google, play What's Your Nickname?
- Hey Google, play Sound Pet
- Hey Google, play This or That
- Hey Google, play Guess the Sound
- Hey Google, play Lucky Trivia for Families
- Hey Google, play Family Sports Trivia
- Hey Google, play World Foods Trivia
- Hey Google, talk to Tricky Genie
- Hey Google, talk to Voice Tic Tac Toe
- Hey Google, talk to Ding Dong Coconut
Imagine
- Hey Google, tell me the story of The Tired Alien
- Hey Google, tell me the story of The Not-So-Scaredy Cat
- Hey Google, tell me a story
- Hey Google, play Strangest Day Ever
- Hey Google, tell me the story of The Chef Who Loved Potatoes
- Hey Google, talk to Story Champ
- Hey Google, play Jungle Adventure
- Hey Google, talk to PlayKids Junior
- Hey Google, talk to Short Bedtime Story
Google also suggest you set kids up with a Family Link account on Assistant. With that, kids can access the family-friendly bots without any of the other stuff.
