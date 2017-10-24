Google Assistant is more than a way to control your lights or find out how many miles are in a league (it's 3.45 miles). There are also some neat little games and bots with which to interact. Today, Google has rolled out more than 50 new games and activities for families with kids. Maybe just kids at heart, too.

The new commands are live in Assistant right now on Google Home and on phones. However, it's US-only for now. Google has a website for the new family-friendly activities, but it doesn't seem to list quite all of the "more than 50" new items. Here's what it has so far.

Learn Hey Google, play Talk Like a Chef

Hey Google, talk to CK-12

Hey Google, play Space Trivia

Hey Google, talk to Study.com

Hey Google, help me with my homework

Hey Google, talk to Trivia Showdown

Hey Google, talk to Math Showdown

Hey Google, talk to Everyday Heroes

Hey Google, play Talk Like an Astronaut

Hey Google, talk to Sporcle Junior

Hey Google, talk to Planet Quiz

Hey Google, talk to Quizizz Student

Hey Google, play Animal Trivia Play Hey Google, play Musical Chairs

Hey Google, what's my Justice League superhero?

Hey Google, play Mickey Mouse Adventure

Hey Google, play Sports Illustrated Kids Trivia

Hey Google, play Freeze Dance

Hey Google, play What's Your Planet?

Hey Google, play What's Your Inner Animal?

Hey Google, play What Fruit Are You?

Hey Google, play What's Your Nickname?

Hey Google, play Sound Pet

Hey Google, play This or That

Hey Google, play Guess the Sound

Hey Google, play Lucky Trivia for Families

Hey Google, play Family Sports Trivia

Hey Google, play World Foods Trivia

Hey Google, talk to Tricky Genie

Hey Google, talk to Voice Tic Tac Toe

Hey Google, talk to Ding Dong Coconut Imagine Hey Google, tell me the story of The Tired Alien

Hey Google, tell me the story of The Not-So-Scaredy Cat

Hey Google, tell me a story

Hey Google, play Strangest Day Ever

Hey Google, tell me the story of The Chef Who Loved Potatoes

Hey Google, talk to Story Champ

Hey Google, play Jungle Adventure

Hey Google, talk to PlayKids Junior

Hey Google, talk to Short Bedtime Story

Google also suggest you set kids up with a Family Link account on Assistant. With that, kids can access the family-friendly bots without any of the other stuff.