It's been a long road for Misfit's Vapor smartwatch. After being announced at CES in January, it was revealed that it would run Android Wear 2.0 in March, which instantly made it one of the most attractive sub-$200 watches on the platform, then we discovered that the GPS would only be "connected GPS". Meanwhile the shipping date was pushed from late summer to October and that's where we're at now. Misfit just announced that the Vapor will be available on October 31st, honoring its own deadline by a hair.
In case you don't know the specs, the Vapor is a 44mm watch with a 1.39" AMOLED display plus ambient light sensor. It runs Android Wear 2.0 with a Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, 4GB of storage, Bluetooth, WiFi, an accelerometer, altimeter, gyroscope, heart rate sensor, and mic. What sets it apart from most other Wear watches is the water resistance up to 50m and the touch bezel that lets you browse for apps without obscuring the display. Impressive specs, but there's no NFC and it seems like there's no speaker either, so it's not all perfect.
The Vapor is set to go for sale on October 31st on Misfit.com "with early access available to Misfit Vapor email subscribers." It will cost $199.99 and will be available in jet black, rose gold tone, silver tone, and gold tone. Though, if you were lucky enough, you must have grabbed it when it showed up for $151 on Amazon.
