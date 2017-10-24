The Kindle app has been on Android since the early days, and it's been some time since Amazon gave it a fresh coat of paint. The busted old interface is on the way out today. A new Kindle app is rolling out with an updated look and some new features. Although, not everyone is happy with the new app.
Here's the changelog provided by Amazon.
- All-New Look—The Kindle app features a new look and feel inspired by books. Details include larger book covers, new fonts, a new app icon, and new light and dark background themes to choose from.
- One-Tap Access—New bottom bar navigation automatically shows an icon of the book you’re currently reading, making it easier than ever to get back to reading at any moment. The bottom bar also provides quick access to Kindle’s most popular features allowing you to switch between the pages of your book, your library, your personal bookstore, and more.
- Easy Search—The search bar is now always available throughout the app, so whether a book is in your library or among the millions of titles in the Kindle Store, it’s easier than ever to find it.
The interface is now predominantly light and instead of dark, but you can revert to a dark them if you want. The carousel of books is no longer present. Instead, you have a series of scrollable rows, one of which is your library. The others are suggested books from the Kindle store. The app looks more like the Amazon website, actually. At the top is a search bar that shows up throughout the app. It can search for books you've downloaded, as well as books in the store.
The new app is still rolling out, so don't fret if you don't have the update yet. Amazon says everyone should have it this week.
- Source:
- BusinessWire
Comments