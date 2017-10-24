Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Games

Love You to Bits

Android Police coverage: The critically acclaimed point and click adventure 'Love You to Bits' just landed on Android

Love You to Bits is an awesome point and click adventure game that just made its way to Android after an 8-month wait. And lo and behold, the wait was well worth it. Not only are the graphics exceptional, but the heartwarming story of collecting your loved one's missing body parts is most definitely one of a kind.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

“Love You to Bits” is a crazy cute, purely visual, puzzle-filled, point-and-click, sci-fi adventure spanning all around the universe. You will follow the journey of Kosmo, a clumsy, rookie space explorer in search of Nova, his robot girlfriend. After a fatal accident, all of Nova’s pieces get scattered in outer space. So now Kosmo wants to retrieve all Nova’s bits, rebuild her, and get back together.

PUSH

Android Police coverage: [Hands-on] PUSH, a minimal puzzle game that offers a beautiful and relaxing experience

PUSH is an fun minimal puzzle game where your single objective is to push different buttons in the correct order. What is great about this setup is the fact that there are no timers, no tutorials, heck, there aren't even any boss stages. What you see is what you get, and that is a competent puzzle game that offers a stress free experience.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

PUSH is filled with a lot of different puzzles to solve. Like our previous games, its intended to be a relaxing experience, thus there are no points, stars, tutorials, move counters. Your goal is to push all the buttons. How do you do it? Well, thats the puzzle...

Game of Thrones: Conquest™

Android Police coverage: Warner Bros. has released 'Game of Thrones: Conquest' worldwide and fans aren't happy

Game of Thrones: Conquest is a clone of the popular Game of War strategy game, and it's not even a good one. Talk about a wasted opportunity on Warner Bros. part. They could have made something exciting and new with the GoTs property. Instead, they created this. What can I say, even if you are a die-hard fan of the books and TV show, this release isn't really worth your time.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Westeros is at war. Great houses clash, dragons rule the sky, and the army of the dead threatens the realm. Live out your fantasy and join the war. Build your house and raise your army as you navigate a dangerous political landscape. Based on the award winning HBO series, Game of Thrones: Conquest allows players to become a Lord in Westeros and define a strategy for conquering the Seven Kingdoms. Winter is here and your enemy’s army will not wait to clash swords.

Save the Dodos

Save the Dodos is a simple arcade game that plays a lot like Lemmings or the popular Mario vs Donkey Kong clones. Basically, it is your job to ensure that all of the Dodos get to each stage's goal. By moving around the platforms and obstacles found in each level you can guide the Dodos to safety and avoid their mass extinction.

Monetization: $2.49 / no ads / no IAPs

--

We’re all familiar with the sad tale of the charming, yet unintelligent Dodo. But now you can prevent their heart-breaking tale of extinction. Guide the dodos through 100 challenging levels and save this avian dullard from extinction. Since Dodos are not all too clever, you won’t be able to directly command them. Our feathery friends would just get confused and they have enough on their plate as is.

ICEY

ICEY is something of an odd game. At first glance, it may look like a classic 2D sidescroller, but once you dig in you will realize that it closely resembles The Stanley Parable. You see, an omnipresent narrator is guiding your every move. The thing is, this narrator may not be being truthful with you. So it is up to you to figure out what's really going on.

Monetization: $2.49 / no ads / no IAPs

--

ICEY is a 2D side-scrolling action game. As you follow the narrator's omnipresent voice, you will see through ICEY's eyes and learn the truth about her world. “Alright, you caught me. This ISN'T really just a simple 2D action game, and you WON'T be seeing through ICEY's eyes... NOR will you learn the truth about her world." says the narrator. “ICEY is a Meta game in disguise.

Wizrogue - Labyrinth of Wizardry

Wizrogue - Labyrinth of Wizardry is a reimagining of the classic RPG series Wizardry as a roguelike. For the most part, it is a tile-based affair that is filled with terrifying monsters and an endless amount of traps. It is your job to make it as far as you can without dying, which truth be told can be pretty tricky. Luckily you can train your characters to ensure that you will make it just a bit further in each playthrough.

Monetization: $5.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

The legendary RPG Wizardry is reborn as a Rogue-like game. Terrifying monsters and countless traps stand in your way. Infinite eerie Labyrinths filled with terrifying monsters and countless traps to snare Adventurers. Your destiny is in your hands. Never far behind are the deadly battles and the creeping fear of being trapped alive. Take on Labyrinths with your own mighty party.

Beartopia

Beartopia is strictly a Daydream VR game, but it is an interesting one for sure. Basically, it is a casual village builder that closely resembles Nintendo's Animal Crossing series. You befriend the animals living in a small village in order to help them and the town prosper. All in all, a quality offering for the Daydream platform for an often underrepresented genre.

Monetization: $14.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Beartopia is a multiplayer game where you can chat with friends, shear sheep, harvest fruit, and ultimately build a beautiful, bustling community. Meet the quirky villagers. They seriously need your help. Train your family of bears to earn money while you are away. Cooperate with other players to rebuild the old lighthouse and other village landmarks.

Trivia Crack Games

Unlike Etermax's previous titles, Trivia Crack Games is a completely free release. Essentially it is a mini-game collection title that consists of numerous arcade classics, each with a Trivia Crack theme. The mini-games are pretty simplistic compared to modern titles, though this is a great release for a quick and casual play session. So if you are a high score junkie, you may want to check out Trivia Crack Games. After all, it is free.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Visit Willy’s Fun Club and enjoy his amazing collection of mini games. Experience all the classic arcade games with your favourite Trivia Crack characters. It's totally FREE. Just download the app, select a game you like and start playing. With Trivia Crack Games the FUN never ends. Play its endless levels as many times as you want and beat all the highscores.

A Near Dawn: Prologue

A Near Dawn: Prologue is an episodic psychological point and click adventure game. It is your job as an attorney to protect the failing company you work for from a large multinational corporation. Will you decide to be the hero in this scenario, or will you take on a much darker role? The choice is yours, which is the beauty of the game.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

When Seattle-based attorney Sam Nichols, a victim to some disturbing psychological difficulties, takes an important new case, he finds himself exposed to progressively dire circumstances that threaten to unravel his reality and destroy those closest to him. With his mentor's firm on the brink of collapse, Sam will have to take on a ruthless multinational corporation defended by some of the vilest people you could imagine.

Pocket Pool

Pocket Pool is just that, a simple game of pool that exists in your pocket. What sets it apart from the majority of pool games on the Play Store is its minimal graphics and level-based gameplay. Instead of playing a whole round of pool, you will make particular shots in pre-defined stages. The more you advance, the harder these shots become.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

--

The ultimate arcade pool game. Sink the ball. Next table. How many can you do in a row?

Beautiful minimalist graphics

Compete for the best score in the world

Brave Hand

Brave Hand offers an original single-player card game that anyone can pick up and play. Think of it as a combination of the classic card games War and Solitaire, but with a collectible card aspect that forms a strategical base. What's nice is that you can customize the game to your liking with optional gameboard themes. So not only do you have something to strive for and unlock, you can customize the game's looks for a more fine-tuned experience.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

--

Brave Hand is a beautifully simple, original single-player card game of luck and skill by designer Scott Brodie. As you play, you unlock the story of the Wanderer and the Guardian, depicted across 16 gorgeous hand-painted themes. An elegant design that combines the simplicity of classic card games like War and Solitaire, and the strategy of collectible card games.

Short Fused

Short Fused is a simple level-based puzzle game where you must guide your character through each level to collect quite a few different puzzle pieces before your time runs out. The tricky bit is avoiding the numerous enemies scattered throughout each level. This will require quick reflexes and attention to detail. The goal, of course, is to unlock new playable characters, which should provide plenty of replay value.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.99

--

These puzzling adventurers aren’t angry, they’re just Short Fused. Avoid enemies, collect puzzle pieces, and race against time in this explosive action puzzle game. Each of the Short Fused runners have their own unusual and quirky look. Collect the cast of characters with their unique themes as you conquer your way through the infinite and hectic mazes of Short Fused.

Swish Ball

Swish Ball is a slick looking pixel-based arcade game that combines basketball with pinball. The way it works is that there are two flippers at the bottom of the screen, and it is your job to hit the falling basketball into the net as many times as possible. There is a 24-second shot clock that counts down during each session, so you better make each shot count.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.99

--

Get ready for the new basketball season in style. Swish Ball is a new and exciting take on the game that we all know and love. Tap, hit, shoot, and swish before the 24s shot clock runs out. Challenge your friends for the big baller crown.

Darts of Fury

Darts of Fury is a highly polished free-to-play multiplayer darts game. You can compete against live opponents while earning XP that helps you to climb the leaderboards for the possibility to unlock new equipment. This is where the free-to-play aspects come in, as you can easily purchase this equipment outright. Sadly this makes the multiplayer gameplay imbalanced thanks to being able to buy your way into the top ranks through a roundabout method that always involves your money.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $29.99

--

Let's play darts. Compete against real opponents in the stunning new multiplayer darts game from the creators of 'Table Tennis Touch'. 'Darts of Fury' is an action-packed, modern darts game designed for darts newcomers and fans alike.

Facebook and Google sign in so you can save progress across devices and play with your real name and photo

Loads of achievements to collect

Player stats

Flag selection

Language support

Team Z - League of Heroes

Team Z - League of Heroes is your basic hero collection game where you battle against other heroes in a clash to control the world. Just like most hero collection games, you will be able to evolve and fuse your heroes into even more powerful players. If this is your thing, then I say give Team Z - League of Heroes a look, but if you are opposed to free-to-play games that contain a plethora of in-app purchases, I would say this release is just more of the same we have all seen before.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $94.99

--

Strategy is the key to success in battle, so summon smartly the Superheroes for your team, choose your tactic and lead your heroes to victory killing legendary bosses and their gangs. Fight and earn experience on the battlefield to level up your heroes and raise their power. Choose your heroes, evolve them, enhance their skills, equip them with Nanochips. Make your Team Z invincible. Are you ready for epic battles for the supremacy of a cubic world in this turn-based tactical game full of gags?

Lunar Battle

Lunar Battle is the latest release from Atari Inc. Sadly it is yet another free-to-play grind fest that interestingly fuses city building with space battles. An odd mix for sure, but the outcome is the same. If you don't enjoy a grind or feel like dumping endless amounts of money into your games, there is nothing new to see here.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Conquer the skies and explore uncharted terrain with Lunar Battle™, a new action-packed mobile title from the developers of the hit game RollerCoaster Tycoon 4 Mobile™. Lunar Battle™ is a free-to-play game with an addictive mix of city building and space fighting simulation.

Draconius GO: Catch a Dragon!

Draconius GO: Catch a Dragon! is a clear Pokémon GO clone, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's a bad game. For those that live in rural areas, it may actually be a better one, as the monsters are a lot easier to find in unpopulated locales. Really what shapes my opinion on this release is the fact that it has quite a few in-app purchases that range all the way up to $119.99 per item. So it is clear what the developers have focused on. A kids game designed to take advantage of their poorly developed impulse control.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $119.99

--

Build your very own collection of winged horses, vampires, unicorns and other magical creatures. If your adventures and battles prove successful, you will ultimately be able to tame even the superior beasts - the Dragons of Elements. Have you ever dreamed of commanding mighty dragons? Can you picture yourself taming a dragon?

FunFair Coin Pusher

FunFair Coin Pusher is an interesting take on the many arcade games that push coins into a collection tray. The mechanics are quite simple, but the way the game has been monetized is pretty disappointing. As you would expect, this is a free-to-play release rife with in-app purchases. This severely deteriorates the fun you can have with the game, though if you can ignore them, there may be some casual fun to still be had.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $129.99

--

You're one well-placed coin away from the mega jackpot, finger twitching nervously as you refine your aim. And BOOM., she's away. Down through the maze of pegs, down past the drop-zone feature and onto the coin bed, nudging the prize toy ever closer. The pusher moves. Nearly. Nearly... There. Over she comes with a whole slew of other coins, prizes and tokens.

Knowledge is Power

Knowledge is Power isn't quite a game, as it is more a tie-in application for Sony's newly published quiz game that goes by the same name. The way it works is you will use your phone or tablet to connect to the PS4 game in order to answer questions in a rapid-fire manner. So unless you own or plan on purchasing the PS4 title, this app will be of no use.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Knowledge is Power is the companion app you need to play the quiz game full of trivia, tricks and tactics for the PlayStation®4 system. Challenge your friends and family to a battle of brainpower in this competitive quiz for two to six players. Use your phone or tablet to answer rapid fire general knowledge questions, compete in touch screen challenges and target your rivals with an arsenal of Power Plays.

Hidden Agenda

Hidden Agenda is another PS4 tie-in title for their Hidden Agenda console title. This time around you will be connecting your phone or tablet to your PS4 to uncover clues and make decisions that affect the game's overall story. All in all, this type of interactivity should give the player a more detailed oriented experience thanks to the fact that they will be playing on two different screens.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Hidden Agenda is the companion app you need to catch a killer and play the crime thriller game, Hidden Agenda, on the PlayStation®4 system. Either alone or as a group of 2-6 players, choose how the hunt for the infamous trapper killer unfolds – in this gripping crime thriller from the makers BAFTA award-winner Until Dawn™. Use your smart device to uncover clues, receive hidden objectives and make major decisions with life-or-death consequences.

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.