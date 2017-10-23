YouTube may be in the process of making some changes to its branding and style choices with some of its mobile apps. A few days ago, the YouTube Gaming app received an update sporting a redesigned icon that kept its original heart shape, but sidelined the low-poly look it had launched with. And now it's time for the YouTube Music app to do the same.

The shape is basically the same, but the classic vinyl look of the old icon has been retired and filled in with YouTube's signature red and white color scheme. It reminds me of the all-black game discs from the original Sony Playstation, but in red.

Also notable is that the icon is now adaptive, so it will adopt a white background in whatever shape your device or launcher dictates. This is the second YouTube app to switch to an adaptive icon, right behind the main app.

Teardown

Disclaimer: Teardowns are based on evidence found inside of apks (Android's application package) and are necessarily speculative and usually based on incomplete information. It's possible that the guesses made here are totally and completely wrong. Even when predictions are correct, there is always a chance that plans could change or may be canceled entirely. Much like rumors, nothing is certain until it's officially announced and released.

Double-tap to seek

Earlier this year, YouTube rolled out double-tap to seek, a simple method for quickly jumping forward or backward through a video with two quick taps. Despite its usefulness, double-tap to seek hasn't made the transition to YouTube's other purpose-built apps like Gaming, Music, or Kids. But that's probably changing in the near future for YouTube Music.

The first strings appeared in the v2.02 update from a few weeks ago. (We skipped it because it's a little redundant to talk about a feature that's just getting copied from another app.) This update brings a couple more strings, but double-tap still isn't working. It's clear from the text that this is exactly the same feature we have in the core YouTube app, even down to having a setting to control the interval of the skip, so I'm not going to rehash it any further.

code Double-tap to seek</string>

<string name="pref_double_tap_skip_entry_default">10</string>

<string name="accessibility_fast_forward">Fast forward</string>

<string name="accessibility_rewind">Rewind</string> <plurals name="quick_seek_x_second">

<item quantity="other">%d seconds</item>

<item quantity="one">%d second</item>

<item quantity="many">%d seconds</item>

</plurals>

<plurals name="user_education_quick_seek">

<item quantity="other">Double tap left or right to skip %d seconds</item>

<item quantity="one">Double tap left or right to skip %d second</item>

<item quantity="many">Double tap left or right to skip %d seconds</item>

</plurals> <ListPreference android:entries="@array/double_tap_length_entries" android:title="@string/pref_double_tap_skip_duration_title" android:key="double_tap_skip_duration" android:summary="%s" android:defaultValue="@string/pref_double_tap_skip_entry_default" android:entryValues="@array/double_tap_length_values" /> <array name="double_tap_length_entries">

<item>5 seconds</item>

<item>10 seconds</item>

<item>15 seconds</item>

<item>20 seconds</item>

<item>30 seconds</item>

<item>60 seconds</item>

</array>

<array name="double_tap_length_values">

<item>5</item>

<item>10</item>

<item>15</item>

<item>20</item>

<item>30</item>

<item>60</item>

</array>



Version: 2.04.5