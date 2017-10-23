More and more children these days are getting their own smartphones. But if you just want your kid to feel like they have one, you can now look to the Android-powered VTech KidiBuzz, a Galaxy S III-esque device that isn't actually a phone. But with all the functions it supports over WiFi, your son or daughter will think it is.

KidiBuzz is technically just a tiny tablet, as it only supports WiFi. Unfortunately, we don't get many specs, but the large bumpers and "shatter-safe" display make it ideal for your clumsy little ones. And with VTech's companion KidiConnect app, your kids can send texts, pictures, drawings, animated stickers, as well as voice messages to a pre-approved contact list. They'll be able to look at "popular pre-approved websites" through the browser, listen to music, watch videos, and more. It even has an OPPO N3-style rotating camera up top, and "silly stamps, frames, and photo effects" can be stuck on to the pictures taken. Nifty.

40 educational games and apps are pre-loaded, and more apps can be downloaded, though it's unclear if the downloads will go through the Play Store or some sort of curated store by VTech. The KidiBuzz is recommended for children aged 4-9.

Look at how happy this girl is because she can communicate with mom through emojis!

The MSRP is $99.99, but Amazon, Target, and Walmart will sell you one for just $79.99 (well, $79.98 in Amazon's case). Check the source links below for the full list of retailers that carry the KidiBuzz. It does only have 3.1 stars on Amazon, though, so you may want to read those reviews before buying one.