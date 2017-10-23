More and more children these days are getting their own smartphones. But if you just want your kid to feel like they have one, you can now look to the Android-powered VTech KidiBuzz, a Galaxy S III-esque device that isn't actually a phone. But with all the functions it supports over WiFi, your son or daughter will think it is.
KidiBuzz is technically just a tiny tablet, as it only supports WiFi. Unfortunately, we don't get many specs, but the large bumpers and "shatter-safe" display make it ideal for your clumsy little ones. And with VTech's companion KidiConnect app, your kids can send texts, pictures, drawings, animated stickers, as well as voice messages to a pre-approved contact list. They'll be able to look at "popular pre-approved websites" through the browser, listen to music, watch videos, and more. It even has an OPPO N3-style rotating camera up top, and "silly stamps, frames, and photo effects" can be stuck on to the pictures taken. Nifty.
40 educational games and apps are pre-loaded, and more apps can be downloaded, though it's unclear if the downloads will go through the Play Store or some sort of curated store by VTech. The KidiBuzz is recommended for children aged 4-9.
The MSRP is $99.99, but Amazon, Target, and Walmart will sell you one for just $79.99 (well, $79.98 in Amazon's case). Check the source links below for the full list of retailers that carry the KidiBuzz. It does only have 3.1 stars on Amazon, though, so you may want to read those reviews before buying one.
Press Release
VTech® Announces Availability of KidiBuzz™, Multi-Function Smart Device for Kids
Android-based KidiBuzz Lets Kids Connect, Share and Play
CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its commitment to bringing parents' technology to the next generation of kids, VTech® today announces the availability of KidiBuzz™, an innovative new hand-held smart device for kids. With quality content and robust features similar to those found in parents' smartphones, KidiBuzz lets kids play games, watch videos, listen to music, send text messages and more. Already one of the hottest toys for the holiday season, KidiBuzz has earned a place on the influential TTPM Most Wanted List.
Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8140758-vtech-kidibuzz-smart-device-for-kids/"VTech has always strived to adapt adult technology for kids in a smart, engaging way that supports the way they play," said William To, President, VTech Electronics North America. "KidiBuzz fills a need in the marketplace for kids growing up in the age of smartphones who want to mimic their parents, while addressing the concerns of parents who aren't ready to commit to the expense and responsibility of a phone and plan."With KidiBuzz, kids can send texts, photos, drawings and animated stickers over Wi-Fi to mom, dad and a parent-approved contact list using the KidiConnect™ app. They can also push the talk button and send quick voice messages. KidiBuzz lets them check out popular pre-approved websites through the kid-safe web browser or they can download popular Android™ apps. It's also a multimedia player for listening to music and watching favorite videos. Kids can explore silly stamps, frames and photo effects and use them to capture fun pictures and selfies or make their own videos with the 180 degree rotating camera. The device includes more than 40 exciting learning games and awesome apps. Perfect for kids on the go, its bumpers and shatter-safe screen let them take it anywhere. The KidiBuzz smart device is made for fun, and made for kids."KidiBuzz provides the ultimate big kid experience for little kids. It's a great balance of age-appropriate content with the feeling of a grown up device. It's highly functional, on-trend, and earned its spot on our Most Wanted List," said Chris Byrne, executive vice president and content director, TTPM, aka The Toy Guy®. "Beyond the play and content, one of the things that really impressed us is the touchscreen. It's VTech's most responsive yet and is as close to a real smartphone experience kids can get in a device designed for them."
KidiBuzz is recommended for ages 4-9 years and retails for $99.99. It is available now at retailers nationwide. The free KidiConnect companion app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Visit www.vtechkids.com/kidibuzz for more information.
About VTech
VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 40 year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 31 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, the company's Expert Panel, with esteemed experts in reading, language arts, science, math, and child development, consult on new product introductions.
VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.
For more information about VTech's electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.
Media Contact:
Nicole Centinaro
Coyne Public Relations
973-588-2000
[email protected]
SOURCE VTech
