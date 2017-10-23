Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Apps

LastPass Password Manager Beta

Android Police coverage: LastPass releases separate beta listing on the Play Store to test autofill in Android Oreo

The LastPass Password Manager Beta is just that, a beta release. Its main purpose is for users to test out the autofill feature in Android Oreo. As with any beta release, you can expect a few bugs and incomplete components. Luckily there is no worry of these issues plaguing any of you using the stable version, as this is a separate listing for testing purposes only.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Note: This is the Beta channel for LastPass, and may contain new features that are still in development and not fully functional. LastPass is a password manager and password generator that locks your passwords and personal information in a secure vault. LastPass autofills web browser and app logins for you, and generates new, secure passwords instantly.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C-IdD6LLO04

Icon Pack Mixer

Android Police coverage: Icon Pack Mixer lets you build your own custom set of icons from your favorite packs

Icon Pack Mixer is a new tool for mixing and matching icons from different icon packs. While compatibility does not appear to be 100 percent, the majority of icon packs should work just fine. What's great is the whole process is streamlined. This way you won't have to spend hours trying to get the perfect icon look for your launcher of choice.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

Love to use icon packs? Can't decide which one to use? MIX them. This simple app lets you mix all of your installed icon packs with ease in a few simple steps. Select which icons do you want to have, confirm your selection and voilà. Your new icon pack is ready to use.

ElsiePic

Android Police coverage: ElsiePic wants to kill the selfie by crowdsourcing photographers near you

ElsiePic is a new crowdsourcing photo app that gives users an easy way to find someone near them that can take their photo instead of relying on the age-old selfie method. This way you don't have to take an awkward selfie but can simply rely on the kindness of strangers who are using the app. While it will take a mass of people to make this app useful, I can say that it is a great concept with potential.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Become part of the world's FIRST on-demand photography force. Whether you are wanting to get your picture taken or start making money taking pictures, this app is the ONLY one for you.

AMC VR - Daydream

Android Police coverage: AMC's new VR apps will immerse you in The Walking Dead and Into the Badlands

AMC VR - Daydream is AMC's latest streaming app that ties in Daydream VR support. By using this app, you get access to a few extras for your favorite AMC shows, such as 360-degree views in particular scenes. And as immersive as VR is, you have to admit that watching some of AMC's more frightening dramas will be an experience, to say the least. Oh, and for those of you not using Daydream, there is a separate VR app that should work with non-Daydream equipment.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Step into the world of AMC’s groundbreaking original series with these immersive VR experiences. Watch scenes from The Walking Dead in 360, and feel what it’s like to eat and be eaten in a world of walkers. Get in the middle of Hong Kong-style martial arts training with Into the Badlands’ Fight Camp. And stay tuned for all-new experiences coming soon from The Walking Dead, Into the Badlands, new horror series The Terror and more.

BBC Arabic

Android Police coverage: BBC launches its Arabic news app on the Play Store

BBC Arabic is the latest BBC branded news application to be released as part of their initiative to make apps for a more worldwide audience. The app is in Arabic and has a right-to-left alignment. You can expect it to cover different categories of news such as politics, science, technology, economy, arts, sports, etc. But what is really nice is the fact that you can choose your font size and switch between a white and dark theme.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

تابع أحدث الأخبار من بي بي سي عربي ومن شبكة صحفييها العالمية.

ستصنف التقارير في أبواب تتضمن: أحدث الأخبار وأخبار الشرق الأوسط والعالم والسياسة والأعمال والتكنولوجيا. وسيمكنك أيضا تصفح أحدث ملفات الصور ومشاهدة أحدث مقاطع الفيديو.

وسيتميز التطبيق بخصائص تتيح التفاعل مع شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي وإعداد تفضيلات شخصية تمكنك من تنظيم أبواب الأخبار والتقارير وفقا لاهتماماتك.

ملاحظة: إن أردت تحديث التقارير المعروضة في التطبيق، فما عليك سوى جذب الصفحة الرئيسية بإصبعك إلى أسفل. ويمكنك مراجعة صفحة المساعدة في التطبيق للحصول على مزيد من التفاصيل.

DVD Netflix

Netflix has released an all-new app for their DVD subscribers. It is called DVD Netflix, and you can expect the app to offer a streamlined user interface that makes sorting your DVD queue a breeze. So for those of you who prefer to rent and use physical media, this new app should offer a real convenience over competing services such as Redbox.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Complete your Netflix experience with DVD Netflix, the best way to watch new releases, premium TV shows, and movies from every decade. DVDs and Blu-ray discs are delivered to you with free shipping. Don’t worry about kiosks, due dates, or late fees. With unlimited entertainment for one monthly flat fee, it’s just happiness delivered to your door.

Saiy® Assistant

Saiy Assistant is the latest digital assistant to hit the Play Store. It is an open-source app that offers a minimal experience. You see, there is no UI, the whole thing runs in the background, and it aims to use as little resources as possible. So far user reviews have been positive. If you happen to be looking for a new digital assistant, you may want to give this new release a look.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $30.99

Welcome to Saiy® your offline voice controlled Virtual Assistant with a difference. Saiy is the new version of utter. rebuilt from the ground up and it’s now Open Source too. In this first release, there might be a few little bugs, so please report them and don't hate me :( I'll sort them as quickly as possible.

Tuyyo – Money Transfer

Tuyyo – Money Transfer is a money transfer app that focuses on US to Mexico money transfers. Funds can be transferred any time of the day with a choice of the ATM the recipient would like to use. You can even move funds from bank to bank. Of course, if you do run into any trouble, bilingual customer support is offered.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Tuyyo is a fast, convenient way to send money — and stay connected — to friends and family in Mexico.

Send and receive money 24/7 from the U.S. to Mexico.

Pick up funds 24/7 within minutes of being sent with your choice of ATM pickup, cash pickup locations and direct-to-bank transfers.

Include a personal message with your money transfer via SMS, email or WhatsApp.

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Garmin Speak

Android Police coverage: Garmin Speak with Amazon Alexa is a tiny smart GPS unit for your car

Garmin Speak is a new app that ties into Garmin's latest new gadget, the Garmin Speak with Amazon Alexa. Essentially their new device and this app combine to give you Amazon's digital assistant Alexa in the comfort of your car. Not only can you control your music with your voice, but you can control your turn by turn navigation without having to fiddle with a screen.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Garmin Speak™ with Amazon Alexa is your in-vehicle* voice service for hands-free access to music, news and more — including the exclusive Garmin skill for turn-by-turn navigation. Simply connect Garmin Speak to your vehicle’s stereo via Bluetooth® or AUX. Then say, “Alexa, ask Garmin … ” to receive visual and spoken directions to wherever you want to go.

Garmin Impact™

Apparently, Garmin is not complacent with just selling GPS devices, they have branched out into sports accessories with the Garmin Impact. Basically, this is an app that ties into a tool that analyzes your baseball swing. You will need to own or purchase their Impact Bat Swing Sensor in order to take advantage of this app, which does cost $149.99. So while the cost is slightly prohibitive, those that require such a tool should find their needs fulfilled adequately.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

The Garmin Impact™ app interfaces with the Impact bat swing sensor and allows you to:

View five swing metrics in real time after each swing

Replay animated, color-coded, 3-D representations of your swings

Receive detailed coaching tips and drills developed in collaboration with professional hitting coaches

Customize profiles for multiple players and different bats

Compare your performance to previous swings and to ideal numbers based on age, sport (baseball or softball), and skill level

Substratum Ozone

Substratum Ozone is a new theme that is only compatible with Oxygen OS devices on Oreo, such as the OnePlus 3T. So not only will you need to have the substratum theme engine installed on your device, but you will need to have a particular device that is on the latest version of Android.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

**This module is only compatible with OxygenOS Oreo for OnePlus 3/3T** Ozone provides several tweaks to modify OxygenOS.

40+ accent colors

Modified OOS accent palette with material colors

Center or Left statusbar clock

Toggle LTE/4G in statusbar

Enable/Disable network traffic activity indicators

Configurable rounded recents.

Configurable QS icon count with option to hide labels

