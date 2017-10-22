If you have a recent Mercedes-Benz, you may have used the 'Mercedes me' app. It allows you to manage your car remotely, including starting the engine (2016 models or newer) and locking/unlocking the doors. The app currently has an average rating of 2.1 stars on the Play store, with the vast majority of reviews being one star.

While I can't say for certain if the app's basic functionality has improved at all (I don't own a Benz), Mercedes has quietly added an important feature - fingerprint support. The app already allowed users to set a password for opening the app, so if you lost your phone, someone couldn't mess with your car.

 

Now you can set a fingerprint instead, making the login process much faster (and probably more secure). The update containing fingerprint support should already be available for everyone, and you can download it below.

