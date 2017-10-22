Samsung's Galaxy Note8, S8+, and S8 may be enjoying a small bump in interest from consumers who are growing increasingly wary of the Pixel 2 and 2 XL. So it seems Best Buy is striking while the iron of worry is hot by offering $250 off each of these three Samsung smartphones if activated on Verizon, and $200 off each of them if activated on AT&T.

The Note8 boasts a stellar 6.3" 18.5:9 1440x2960 Super AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 835, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, a dual 12MP main camera, an 8MP front-facing camera, and a 3,300mAh battery. The S8+ has a slightly smaller 6.2" display, 4GB of RAM, and a single rear-facing 12MP camera but has a larger 3,500mAh battery and shares the Note8's other specs. The S8 is identical to its big sibling, save for the smaller screen size (5.8") and battery (3,000mAh).

Here are Best Buy's current deals on Samsung's latest Galaxy smartphones:

The Verizon deals are for 24-month device payment plans, while the AT&T deals are for 30-month device payment plans.

Best Buy offers the Note8 in Midnight Black and Orchid Gray, while both the S8+ and S8 are offered in Midnight Black, Coral Blue, Orchid Gray, and Arctic Silver.

These deals are the most recent additions to Best Buy's "Cell Phone Deals" page, and a representative has said Best Buy's deals typically start Sunday morning and end Saturday night. So if you're interested, check out the source links below sooner rather than later. And if a dual-SIM, Exynos variant of the Note8 is what you fancy, there's an ever-improving deal on eBay for you.