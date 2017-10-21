5G is still a year or two away, and even then, hardly any phones will support the technology. Many networks have yet to saturate the existing LTE wireless standard, but Verizon (among other carriers) has been working toward that goal in some areas. Verizon has started pushing an update to the Moto Z2 Force, giving it support for the carrier's upcoming 'Gigabit Class LTE' service.
Verizon has been testing an upgraded LTE network over the past few months. Back in August, the company announced it had achieved a download speed of 1.07 Gbps in the lab, using Qualcomm's X20 LTE modem. The Z2 Force has a Snapdragon 835 processor with a less-powerful X16 modem, so it may not be capable of that exact speed. Additionally, Verizon's test was conducted in a lab under ideal conditions, which likely won't reflect real-world usage.
The update's changelog has this to say about the Gigabit LTE:
Moto z2 force edition is now capable to take full advantage of the most advanced 4G LTE technology later this year when Verizon launches its Gigabit Class LTE service, giving you access to peak speeds far exceeding most phones in the market today*. Transfer movies, photos and large files in no time with some of the fastest possible data speeds so you can spend more time watching what you love and less time waiting for it to download.
* Available later this year when operating on a "Gigabit Class LTE" wireless network; not available in all areas.
The system update also includes the patch for BlueBorne. Unfortunately, not only is it still using the September security patch level, but it also includes the AppFlash bloatware. You can find more information at the source link below.
