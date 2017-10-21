Since Google's new Pixel 2s have Bluetooth battery indicators, it's probably time for you to invest in a pair of Bluetooth headphones. Just to see what that indicator looks like, of course. Not because $119.99 is a great deal for some active noise-canceling, on-ear Bluetooth headphones with up to 10 hours of battery life. Honest.

These particular headphones are Amazon's deal of the day, so you'll want to act fast. The promotion ends in a bit under 7 hours, at the time of writing.

We've never reviewed them ourselves, but JBL's been producing some choice headphones for a while, now. They're Bluetooth 4.0, with a 10-hour rechargeable battery, echo-canceling microphone, NXTGen Active noise canceling, and TruNote Auto Sound Calibration that automatically tunes the headset to improve audio quality. If that isn't enough, there's even the My JBL Headphones app for further tweaks and customization.

Not a lot of time left on this deal, so I'd hurry to Amazon if you're interested in picking it up. For the last week they've been $200-180 over at the retailer, so this is a decent $70-90 discount.