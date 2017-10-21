The Essential Phone marked Andy Rubin's return to the Android world, but it was wasn't received well by everyone. The mediocre camera, lack of a headphone jack, and the high price tag made it a hard sell for many. But that last issue is less of a concern, now that the phone is $100 off at Best Buy.

If you need a refresher, the Essential Phone has a Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, a 5.71" 2560x1312 LCD, and a 3,040mAh battery. There are two 13MP back cameras and one 8MP front shooter. It's currently running Android 7.1.1, with an Oreo update expected soon.

If you're planning on buying one, you should definitely read our review, but note that the camera has been slightly improved since release. You can buy it at the source link below.