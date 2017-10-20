Most of Samsung's mobile products are designed to be sleek and modern, but the Active series puts function ahead of form. You might call them clunky, but they can take more of a beating than standard Samsung Galaxy devices. There's a new active device today, and it's not a phone. This is the Galaxy Tab Active2, a rugged tablet aimed mostly at businesses.

Here's what you can expect from the Galaxy Tab Active2.

Specs SoC Samsung Exynos 7870 RAM 3GB Storage 16GB + microSD Display 8.0” WXGA TFT (1280×800) Battery 4,450mAh, User Replaceable Camera 8.0MP AF + 5.0MP, Flash Software Android 7.1 Measurements 127.6 x 214.7 x 9.9mm, 415g

So, it won't blow you away in the spec department, but it's MIL-STD-810 certified for drops and shock. It's also IP68 water-resistant like Samsung's other recent devices. An S Pen slots into the rubber frame, so you have all the usual features that come with that including handwriting input and smart select. However, it's not the prettiest tablet, especially with those lazy physical buttons at the bottom.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active2 will be available later this month in select markets, but we don't know which ones. Pricing is also an unknown right now. It will come in both WiFi and LTE variants.