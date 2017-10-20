One of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL's highlight features is the Active Edge squeezable frame. By default, the squeezing motion will activate Google Assistant, and Google doesn't allow you to make it trigger anything else. But just as it only took developers a few days to circumvent the issue with the Galaxy S8's Bixby button, we've already got a workaround courtesy of an update to an app called Button Mapper by flar2.

Version 0.53 of flar2's Button Mapper brings the following updates:

Changelog Remap Active Edge (squeeze) on Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

update translations

Norwegian translation

more features coming soon!

After setting up everything that Button Mapper tells you to do with the first launch, go to Buttons, then Active Edge, then Customize. After connecting your Pixel 2 to your computer via ADB, open up a command prompt/terminal and type this command:

adb shell sh / data / data / flar2 . homebutton / keyevent . sh

After this, just restart the app, head back in, and select what you'd like Active Edge to do. It is important to note, however, that this isn't a legitimate remap. Button Mapper is actually using accessibility services to gauge when Assistant is preparing to launch by filtering the system logs for "ElmyraService," which indicates that Active Edge has been launched. It's a similar story for those Bixby remapping apps, but while there might be a bit of a delay, it's hopefully not very noticeable.

If you'd like to remap your Pixel 2's Active Edge, head over to the Play Store via the widget below. You can also download Button Mapper from APK Mirror if you'd prefer to do that.