More and more Bluetooth speakers are coming out with Amazon Alexa support these days, including Ultimate Ears' new BLAST and MEGABLAST. But if you don't want to shell out $230 on a speaker, Amazon is now offering refurbished units of the Tap for just $64.99 as part of its Deal of the Day.

The Tap isn't just a Bluetooth speaker; it also has WiFi on board (which is necessary for Alexa), meaning it can stream from Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, and TuneIn. Of course, you can also ask the onboard Alexa anything that you'd ask an Echo. The dual stereo speakers inside are powered by Dolby, and Amazon quotes up to nine hours of continuous playback. Plus, a charging cradle is included.

For just $64.99, you'll be able to pick up one of these bad boys in refurbished condition. That's $45 less than the regular price on Amazon for a refurb, or a full $65 off the price of a new Tap. But if you want one, you'll have to hurry; as of publishing time, there are about 11 hours remaining. You'd be hard-pressed to find an Alexa-capable speaker for less than this, so don't wait up if you're interested.