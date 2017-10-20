Having a single WiFi access point in your home is so 2015. You can step into the modern era of WiFi with a mesh router today at a sizable discount. Rakuten has Google Wifi 3-packs on sale for $239.99. That's $50 off the usual price.

Google Wifi is a AC1200 router system that sets up an expandable mesh network in your home. You can start with one, two, three, or more APs and add more if needed. The three-pack should be enough for all by the largest spaces. One potential shortcoming is there's no dedicated backhaul for the mesh, but that should only cause a bit of overhead that won't matter unless you've got a very fast internet connection or are moving huge files across devices.

Now, the list price on Rakuten is still $290, but you can get the price down with a coupon code. Enter FLASH20 during checkout and you knock $50 off the price. Shipping is free, but you might have to pay sales tax if you're in certain states.