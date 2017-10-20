The weekend is nigh upon us, which means that it's time for one more round of app sales. After Asmodee's sale on Wednesday, today's list feels a bit anticlimactic, but we trudge on nonetheless.

Free

Apps

  1. Dual Browser (Paid) $9.99 -> Free; 8 hours left
  2. BlackCam Pro - B&W Camera $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
  3. GIF PartyPro - GIF Video Booth $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  4. Droper - Notes in Status Bar $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  5. Sketch Me! Pro $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
  6. TypIt Pro - Text on Photos $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  7. Addition and Subtraction $3.49 -> Free; 2 days left
  8. Decimals $3.49 -> Free; 2 days left
  9. Math Grouping Brackets $3.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  10. Multiplication and Division $3.49 -> Free; 2 days left
  11. percentage math fun $3.49 -> Free; 2 days left
  12. eXport-it UPnP Client/Server $2.15 -> Free; 3 days left
  13. Bluetooth Mono Media $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  14. House Painter Pro $7.49 -> Free; 7 days left
  15. Newtification News $1.49 -> Free; 7 days left
  16. ViaNotes Pro - Notes and Audio Recorder $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  17. Voice Recorder $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Games

  1. Chuckie Egg 2017 Challenges $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours left
  2. Project Alnilam $1.39 -> Free; 8 hours left
  3. Quizio PRO: Quiz game $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours left
  4. 13 DAYS OF LIFE $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  5. Dragon slayer - i.o Rpg game $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left

Icon packs & customization

  1. N Launcher Pro - Nougat 7.0 $2.99 -> Free; 8 hours left
  2. Black Silver Icon Pack $2.49 -> Free; 1 day left
  3. Tree Village 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  4. Piranha Aquarium 3D lwp $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  5. Raya Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  6. Scary Halloween $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  7. metal wood power amp skin $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  8. Poweramp skin wood $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  9. Sano Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  10. IconX - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  11. Oreo Square - Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  12. Wallpapers for Batman HD $1.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Sale

Apps

  1. GoldHunt (Geocaching) $2.49 -> $1.69; 2 days left
  2. Learn Vietnamese Language Pro $4.99 -> $2.99; 4 days left
  3. Cute Calendar PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  4. Learn Farsi Persian Language Pro $4.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
  5. Field Caller - Deer Calls $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  6. Learn Spanish Language Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  7. NesBoy! Pro (Emulator for NES) $1.99 -> $1.39; 7 days left

Games

  1. Hero Generations $4.99 -> $1.99; 3 days left
  2. Earthlings Beware! $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  3. Kim Milyoner 2017-15.000 Soru PRO - Reklamsız $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  4. Realpolitiks Mobile $5.99 -> $3.99; 6 days left
  5. Space Rangers: Quest $5.99 -> $1.49; 6 days left
  6. Tournament Manager Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  7. New York Mysteries 2 (Full) $4.99 -> $1.99; 7 days left

Icon packs & customization

  1. Blue Merlin HD Laser Analog Clock Widget $4.49 -> $1.99; 1 day left
  2. HD Analog Clock Bundle Live Wallpaper 3 $11.99 -> $3.49; 2 days left