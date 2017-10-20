Article Contents
The weekend is nigh upon us, which means that it's time for one more round of app sales. After Asmodee's sale on Wednesday, today's list feels a bit anticlimactic, but we trudge on nonetheless.
Free
Apps
- Dual Browser (Paid) $9.99 -> Free; 8 hours left
- BlackCam Pro - B&W Camera $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
- GIF PartyPro - GIF Video Booth $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Droper - Notes in Status Bar $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Sketch Me! Pro $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
- TypIt Pro - Text on Photos $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Addition and Subtraction $3.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- Decimals $3.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- Math Grouping Brackets $3.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Multiplication and Division $3.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- percentage math fun $3.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- eXport-it UPnP Client/Server $2.15 -> Free; 3 days left
- Bluetooth Mono Media $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- House Painter Pro $7.49 -> Free; 7 days left
- Newtification News $1.49 -> Free; 7 days left
- ViaNotes Pro - Notes and Audio Recorder $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Voice Recorder $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Games
- Chuckie Egg 2017 Challenges $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours left
- Project Alnilam $1.39 -> Free; 8 hours left
- Quizio PRO: Quiz game $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours left
- 13 DAYS OF LIFE $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Dragon slayer - i.o Rpg game $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
Icon packs & customization
- N Launcher Pro - Nougat 7.0 $2.99 -> Free; 8 hours left
- Black Silver Icon Pack $2.49 -> Free; 1 day left
- Tree Village 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Piranha Aquarium 3D lwp $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Raya Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Scary Halloween $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- metal wood power amp skin $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Poweramp skin wood $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Sano Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- IconX - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Oreo Square - Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Wallpapers for Batman HD $1.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Sale
Apps
- GoldHunt (Geocaching) $2.49 -> $1.69; 2 days left
- Learn Vietnamese Language Pro $4.99 -> $2.99; 4 days left
- Cute Calendar PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Learn Farsi Persian Language Pro $4.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
- Field Caller - Deer Calls $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Learn Spanish Language Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- NesBoy! Pro (Emulator for NES) $1.99 -> $1.39; 7 days left
Games
- Hero Generations $4.99 -> $1.99; 3 days left
- Earthlings Beware! $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Kim Milyoner 2017-15.000 Soru PRO - Reklamsız $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Realpolitiks Mobile $5.99 -> $3.99; 6 days left
- Space Rangers: Quest $5.99 -> $1.49; 6 days left
- Tournament Manager Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- New York Mysteries 2 (Full) $4.99 -> $1.99; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Blue Merlin HD Laser Analog Clock Widget $4.49 -> $1.99; 1 day left
- HD Analog Clock Bundle Live Wallpaper 3 $11.99 -> $3.49; 2 days left
Comments