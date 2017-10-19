The YouTube Gaming app has been flying under the radar for a while as most of the updates have been focused on fixing bugs or making fairly minor changes–there haven't even been any new easter eggs since v1.97. Yesterday's update shows a little bit more activity as both cosmetic and functional changes were made. A revamped app icon and splash screen bring a little freshness to the look, and the always familiar autoplay feature from the core YouTube app is now available so you can put on an endless stream of game reviews or let's plays.

What's New

Unofficial Changelog: (the stuff we found) New splash screen and icon (and it's adaptive)

Autoplay

New icon and splash screen

The new icon in YouTube Gaming keeps the same basic outline and a single slice of glinting light, but it trades out the low-poly look and shadows for a simpler cherry red throughout. While it does look different, the thing that might be more noticeable is that the icon is also adaptive, so the shape of the outline can be determined by your device or launcher settings.

There is also a new splash screen to go along with the updated icon. This replaces the previous splash that featured the original low-poly icon animated into a heartbeat. I admit, I kinda miss the old one, but the new one is good.

Autoplay

Also new in this release is the Autoplay function that most of us are familiar with from the main YouTube app. It works the same way, so you should already know what to expect. The animated countdown dial appears on the video frame before the next video starts, and it includes buttons to cancel the next video or start it immediately.

Autoplay is enabled by default in this update, so if you aren't a fan of this feature, be ready to turn it off the next time you start a video.

Download

The APK is signed by Google and upgrades your existing app. The cryptographic signature guarantees that the file is safe to install and was not tampered with in any way. Rather than wait for Google to push this download to your devices, which can take days, download and install it just like any other APK.

Version: 2.02.35.7