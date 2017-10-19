This time last year, Google confirmed that it was working to add support for Visa Checkout and Masterapass to Android Pay. The aim was to have the services integrated in early 2017, but we've not heard much about it since. There was evidence of Visa Checkout on Google's payment platform in a demo at I/O in May, but it remained to be seen when it would go live for users.

While the Android website shows that PayPal is already supported, it still has a 'Coming Soon' note by Visa Checkout, although we believe that was added recently and as a precursor to today's news. According to Nicole Spivey on Google+, Visa Checkout integration is now live in the Android Pay app.

As you can see from the screenshots, it's now possible to go through the process and link the two services. This means that you'll be able to use Android Pay wherever you see the Visa Checkout button while shopping online on your phone. Your billing/shipping info will automatically be added, too, and all you'll have to do to complete the purchase is touch your fingerprint scanner.

We don't know if this is live for everyone yet or just a few people as part of a staggered rollout. Let us know in the comments if you've seen it yet.