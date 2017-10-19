Ultimate Ears BLAST and MEGABLAST Deliver Breakthrough Portable Sound With Amazon Alexa Hands-Free Voice Control

Around the Home or On-The-Go, Ultimate Ears Takes Mobile Music Experience to Next Level with Portable Smart Speakers with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

October 19, 2017 03:01 AM Eastern Daylight Time

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Ultimate Ears introduced Ultimate Ears BLAST and Ultimate Ears MEGABLAST with Amazon Alexa: portable, wireless, Wi-Fi and BluetoothⓇ speakers with immersive 360-degree sound and hands-free voice-control, for at home and on-the-go.

When connected to Wi-Fi, music fans in the US, UK, Germany and Austria can use the power of their voice to ask Alexa to control music from Amazon Music, iHeartRadio and TuneIn, and we expect to add voice control for Pandora and Deezer in the future. With Bluetooth, you can enjoy music from any of your favorite music services.

As Ultimate Ears’ loudest, most powerful and best sounding speaker to date, MEGABLAST is meticulously engineered from the ground up with custom drivers that produce a full and crisp sound. The result is a speaker with more powerful mid-range, deeper bass, vocals and instruments that are produced clearer than ever before in our highly portable, battery-powered speakers. With a maximum sound pressure level of 93 dBC, MEGABLAST is the loudest speaker from Ultimate Ears and is 40 percent louder than Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM.

“With BLAST and MEGABLAST, we brought together everything that our fans loved about our Bluetooth speakers -- amazing sound quality, waterproof, ready-for-anything design -- and upped the ante with Wi-Fi and far-field voice recognition with Amazon Alexa,” said Charlotte Johs, general manager of Ultimate Ears. “And with a battery life of up to 12 hours for BLAST and 16 hours for MEGABLAST, you can take these portable speakers everywhere and enjoy great sound all day.”

Today Ultimate Ears also announced Ultimate Ears POWER UP, a sleek charging dock that makes charging easier and more seamless for BLAST and MEGABLAST. With POWER UP, say goodbye to messy wires and keep the music playing while charging.

You can now take your music and Alexa anywhere your BLAST and MEGABLAST can go, from party to pool to park. When connected to Wi-Fi or a mobile hotspot, just ask Alexa to play music, order pizza, control smart home devices or try any of the more than 25,000 skills available for Alexa.

“Alexa should go everywhere you want to go, and the BLAST and MEGABLAST speakers make that even easier,” said Steve Rabuchin, vice president, Amazon Alexa. “We’re excited that these devices will bring great-sounding music, durability, portability and hands-free access to Alexa to more customers, even outside of their homes.”

Other features from BLAST and MEGABLAST include:

Music never stops: When connected to Wi-Fi, you can take calls on your phone while the music continues to play uninterrupted on the speakers. And with hands-free voice control, anyone can play DJ -- just ask Alexa to play a song, turn up the volume or cue your favorite playlist. BLAST and MEGABLAST also give you the ability to stream music from the cloud, and a bigger range to roam and dance with a range of 330 feet on Wi-Fi. Both speakers have a Bluetooth range of 150 feet.

Seriously waterproof and long-lasting battery life: Both BLAST and MEGABLAST are IP67 rated, so they are dustproof, waterproof and can be immersed in up to three feet of water for up to 30 minutes. Keep the party going with a battery life of up to 12 hours for BLAST and up to 16 hours for MEGABLAST.

Smarter over time: Featuring a new Ultimate Ears app, BLAST and MEGABLAST get smarter and better over time. Using the app, you can update the speakers for new experiences and features as they become available.

Subtle yet stunning colors for every style: A twist on classic saturated primary hues, BLAST and MEGABLAST are available in six colors: Graphite (Black), Blizzard (White), Blue Steel, Merlot (Red), Mojito (Green) and Lemonade (Yellow). Color availability varies by country.

Amazon Music Unlimited

Any purchase of BLAST and/or MEGABLAST through January 23, 2018 will come with a three-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited. Amazon Music Unlimited, the full catalog on-demand streaming service, offers access to tens of millions of songs and thousands of hand-curated playlists and personalized stations, as well as natural language voice controls powered by Alexa. This promotion is only available to new subscribers of Amazon Music Unlimited.

Pricing and Availability

Pre-orders start today. Ultimate Ears BLAST, Ultimate Ears MEGABLAST and Ultimate Ears POWER UP are expected to be available in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and Austria beginning late October for suggested retail prices of $229.99 for BLAST, $299.99 for MEGABLAST and $39.99 for POWER UP. Pricing varies by country. All speakers and charging dock sold separately. The free Ultimate Ears app is available for iPhone on App Store and for Android™ on Google Play. For more information, please visit www.ultimateears.com or connect with us on Instagram.

About Ultimate Ears

Ultimate Ears is transforming the way people experience music together, wherever life takes them. Ultimate Ears first revolutionized the way artists interact with their concert audiences by reinventing the on-stage monitor, turning it into a custom-fitted earphone. Today, Ultimate Ears, a brand of Logitech International, continues to bring music to life with its award-winning family of wireless speakers. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Learn more at www.ultimateears.com or connect with us on Instagram.

Ultimate Ears, the Ultimate Ears logo, and other marks are registered in Switzerland and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Ultimate Ears and its products, visit the company’s website at www.ultimateears.com.

