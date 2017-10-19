Google announced a new Daydream View VR headset alongside the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, but it's been a few weeks since then and you still haven't been able to pre-order or even purchase one - until now, that is. The Google Store is now offering up these new Daydream Views for $99.99 a pop.

We first saw Google's latest VR headset leaked a couple of weeks prior to the official announcement courtesy of Droid Life. From the images leaked there, we learned that the new model would be wrapped in fabric, and that the controller would match the headset's color this time around. The announcement revealed that there would also be better 'high-performance' lenses for a wider field of vie, but not much else.

The new Daydream View is available in Fog (gray), Charcoal (dark gray), and Coral (pinkish). The $99 price tag is $20 dearer than the previous generation's, which is unfortunate. Google is saying that the Fog color will ship in 2-3 weeks, the Charcoal will ship by October 22nd, and the Coral immediately. So if you want a Daydream View ASAP, you'll have to go with the pink. At least it'll match your new Coral-based Home when that becomes available.