Google Text-to-speech may not be the sexiest app out there, but it's a particularly useful one for many people, especially those who make use of accessibility options such as Talkback on Android phones. The last meaningful update to it came back in April (v3.11) with a few new languages (Bangla (India), Czech, Khmer, Nepali, Sinhala, and Ukrainian) as well as improvements to voices and better number processing.
The latest update brings the app up to version 3.13.3 and includes support for two more languages: Filipino and Greek. There's also a new setting to for language detection on devices running Oreo and a few more improvements to how the voices sound. You can see the full changelog for the latest update below:
You can update to the latest version of Google Text-to-speech through the Play Store. Alternatively, you can sideload it via APKMirror.
