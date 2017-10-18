Pluto TV continues its climb into relevance. For those of you who don't know, Pluto TV is a television service that provides access to news, live sports, and themed channels for free. The company just received a $5 million investment from Samsung of all places. This money will be used to expand Pluto TV's content and marketing reach.

This sum of money came from the Samsung Venture Investment Corporation, an arm of the entity that we all know as Samsung. Other investors contributed, too, bringing the total funding round to $8.3 million. Pluto TV is hoping to improve its 100+ channels and video-on-demand offerings. The company also plans to add more partnerships to its already impressive list of 40 content deals with the likes of Warner Bros., Lionsgate, and MGM.

There's an Android (and Android TV) app, as well as counterparts on other platforms, meaning that you can watch live TV wherever and whenever you want. It's really neat and I use it when I have the rare desire to watch television, so seeing Pluto TV gain the funding it needed in order to expand is definitely a good thing.