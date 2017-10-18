Air travel is not an enjoyable experience, at least for most people. Part of what makes flying so stressful is having to remember to check-in ahead of time. Then you have make sure you've downloaded your boarding card correctly. At least we don't have to print them off anymore, I suppose, but it could still be easier.
Luckily, Delta agrees, and the latest update to its app introduces automatic check-ins, aiming to make the process that little less painful. The new feature has been available on iOS for the last few days, and now it's landed on Android. As of version 4.6, the app will automatically check you in 24 hours before your flight and send you a notification to confirm.
Check out the changelog for the app below:
The automatic check-in feature is available to passengers traveling in the United States, Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands. You will still need to enter the app to acknowledge the restricted items policy, but once you've done that your boarding pass will be ready to go. There are a few situations where automatic check-ins will not work, such as:
1. Reservations that have a delay or cancellation present
2. Reservations without a seat assignment present at time of check-in
3. Reservations that include a special service request or require assistance from a Delta agent, such as wheelchair service, unaccompanied minor travel, or a pet traveling in the cabin.
Even so, most bookings should be able to make use of the new time-saving feature, which will delight frequent flyers. To try it out, either update to the latest version of the app using the Play Store link below or sideload it from APKMirror.
