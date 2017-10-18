It's the middle of yet another week, so I'm back once again with more app sales. Today's list includes a lot of swill from the likes of Maystarwerk and SaintBerlin. But to counter all of that, the Asmodee board games are on really good sales at the moment, so they're worth checking out.

And we also have the first ten-cent app of the week. So if you live in one of the eligible countries, you can pick up this game for practically nothing.

Free

Apps

  1. Pro File Manager - MFile $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  2. Pro Music Player - MPlay $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  3. Labo Halloween Car(4+) $1.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  4. nBubble Elite - Notifications in bubble $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
  5. eXport-it UPnP Client/Server $2.15 -> Free; 5 days left
  6. Cool Rubik's Cube Patterns Pro $2.00 -> Free; 6 days left
  7. Learn Chinese in 20 Days $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  8. Push Notification Tester $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  9. Text Viewer $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  10. Pocket Spy Sound Recorder $2.49 -> Free; 7 days left

Games

  1. Warhammer: Doomwheel $2.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  2. Flip: Mind & Memory Game $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  3. Bubble Bubble Bremens $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  4. Devil Twins: VIP $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  5. SeesawPop Premium $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  6. Wari Gari Chicken $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Icon packs & customization

  1. Real Space 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  2. Jaron XZ Gray Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  3. Oriental Garden 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  4. The Dark Bat KLWP $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  5. Athletica WatchFace Pro $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  6. UnixP for KLWP $1.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  7. gold platinum poweramp skin $1.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  8. Dark Moon Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
  9. Game of Life Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> Free; 6 days left
  10. Poweramp skin grey lizard $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left

Game of the Week

  1. Construction Simulator 2014 - 0.10 (or equivalent in your country)

Sale

Apps

  1. Total Launcher Key $3.99 -> $1.99; 3 days left
  2. Wifi Analyzer Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; 4 days left
  3. E Numbers Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left

Games

  1. Mage the Ascension: Refuge $4.99 -> $1.99; 4 days left
  2. Abalone $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  3. Colt Express $4.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
  4. Jaipur: A Card Game of Duels $4.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  5. Mr Jack Pocket $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  6. Mysterium: A Psychic Clue Game $4.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  7. Pandemic: The Board Game $4.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
  8. Potion Explosion $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  9. Small World 2 $6.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
  10. Splendor $6.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
  11. Twilight Struggle $4.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
  12. Vampire: Prelude $4.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
  13. Death Point: 3D Spy Top-Down Shooter, Stealth Game $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
  14. One Up - Lemonade Rush ! $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  15. Reckless Racing 3 $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  16. The Fable of Ruby $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  17. Who Are You, Mr. Cooper? $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  18. Z.O.N.A Project X Redux $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  19. Acidra Tears - Roguelike Dungeon Action RPG - FULL $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  20. Left-Right : The Mansion $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  21. One Day : The Sun Disappeared $3.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  22. Preschool Math Games Fun Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left

Icon packs & customization

  1. Black K Analog Clock Widget $2.49 -> $0.99; 2 days left
  2. Blue Silver HD Poweramp skin $2.49 -> $0.99; 2 days left
  3. Colors Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; 2 days left
  4. Delux UX - S8 Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 2 days left
  5. Delux UX Pixel - S8 Icon pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 2 days left
  6. Dominion Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
  7. Dragon Clock Widget gold $4.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  8. Next Launcher Theme bordeaux $2.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  9. GO Launcher theme Asgard $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  10. Poweramp Widget blackgold $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  11. Poweramp Widget Black Leather $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  12. GO Locker theme Asgard $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  13. Pink Gear HD Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  14. poweramp skin frog green $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. Wheres my Internet: Internet Refresher $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  2. Fast Clean: Speed Booster Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left