Article Contents
It's the middle of yet another week, so I'm back once again with more app sales. Today's list includes a lot of swill from the likes of Maystarwerk and SaintBerlin. But to counter all of that, the Asmodee board games are on really good sales at the moment, so they're worth checking out.
And we also have the first ten-cent app of the week. So if you live in one of the eligible countries, you can pick up this game for practically nothing.
Free
Apps
- Pro File Manager - MFile $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Pro Music Player - MPlay $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Labo Halloween Car(4+) $1.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- nBubble Elite - Notifications in bubble $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- eXport-it UPnP Client/Server $2.15 -> Free; 5 days left
- Cool Rubik's Cube Patterns Pro $2.00 -> Free; 6 days left
- Learn Chinese in 20 Days $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Push Notification Tester $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Text Viewer $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Pocket Spy Sound Recorder $2.49 -> Free; 7 days left
Games
- Warhammer: Doomwheel $2.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Flip: Mind & Memory Game $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Bubble Bubble Bremens $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Devil Twins: VIP $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- SeesawPop Premium $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Wari Gari Chicken $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Real Space 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Jaron XZ Gray Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Oriental Garden 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- The Dark Bat KLWP $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Athletica WatchFace Pro $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- UnixP for KLWP $1.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- gold platinum poweramp skin $1.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Dark Moon Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
- Game of Life Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> Free; 6 days left
- Poweramp skin grey lizard $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left
Game of the Week
- Construction Simulator 2014 - 0.10 (or equivalent in your country)
Sale
Apps
- Total Launcher Key $3.99 -> $1.99; 3 days left
- Wifi Analyzer Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; 4 days left
- E Numbers Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
Games
- Mage the Ascension: Refuge $4.99 -> $1.99; 4 days left
- Abalone $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Colt Express $4.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
- Jaipur: A Card Game of Duels $4.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Mr Jack Pocket $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Mysterium: A Psychic Clue Game $4.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Pandemic: The Board Game $4.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
- Potion Explosion $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Small World 2 $6.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
- Splendor $6.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
- Twilight Struggle $4.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
- Vampire: Prelude $4.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
- Death Point: 3D Spy Top-Down Shooter, Stealth Game $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
- One Up - Lemonade Rush ! $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Reckless Racing 3 $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- The Fable of Ruby $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Who Are You, Mr. Cooper? $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Z.O.N.A Project X Redux $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Acidra Tears - Roguelike Dungeon Action RPG - FULL $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Left-Right : The Mansion $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- One Day : The Sun Disappeared $3.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Preschool Math Games Fun Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Black K Analog Clock Widget $2.49 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- Blue Silver HD Poweramp skin $2.49 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- Colors Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- Delux UX - S8 Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- Delux UX Pixel - S8 Icon pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- Dominion Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- Dragon Clock Widget gold $4.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Next Launcher Theme bordeaux $2.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- GO Launcher theme Asgard $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Poweramp Widget blackgold $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Poweramp Widget Black Leather $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- GO Locker theme Asgard $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Pink Gear HD Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- poweramp skin frog green $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Wheres my Internet: Internet Refresher $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Fast Clean: Speed Booster Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
Comments