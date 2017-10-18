It's the middle of yet another week, so I'm back once again with more app sales. Today's list includes a lot of swill from the likes of Maystarwerk and SaintBerlin. But to counter all of that, the Asmodee board games are on really good sales at the moment, so they're worth checking out.

And we also have the first ten-cent app of the week. So if you live in one of the eligible countries, you can pick up this game for practically nothing.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Game of the Week

Construction Simulator 2014 - 0.10 (or equivalent in your country)

Sale

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization