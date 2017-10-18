If I've learned one thing from writing posts about Android Pay, it's that there are far more banks and credit unions in the US than I thought there was. Google already supports a massive number of them in Android Pay, but apparently there are still more to add.

Today Google has added an additional 34 banks and credit unions to the list, including one notable holdout, Charles Schwab Bank. Here are all of the others:

  1. Advantage Plus FCU
  2. Andover Bank
  3. Bank of Blue Valley
  4. BNY Mellon
  5. Bridge Credit Union
  6. Centennial Bank (AR)
  7. Civista Bank
  8. Community Point Bank
  9. Credit Union 1
  10. Elements Financial CU
  11. Farmers & Merchants Union Bank
  12. First Bank Financial Centre
  13. First Federal S&L of Delta
  14. First National Bank in Caryle
  15. First National Bank of Durango
  16. Fortera Credit Union
  17. Greater State Bank
  18. Heritage Bank
  19. Highlands State Bank
  20. Home Federal Savings Bank
  21. Landings Credit Union
  22. Members Heritage Credit Union
  23. Metabank
  24. Metairie Bank
  25. Minnequa Works Credit Union
  26. MUFG Union Bank
  27. Northfield Savings Bank
  28. Ocala Community Credit Union
  29. Profinium Inc
  30. Public Service Credit Union
  31. Riverview CU
  32. USE Credit Union
  33. Wrentham Cooperative Bank

If you use any of the above services, you should be able to add your bank account/card to Android Pay right now and enjoy the wonders of contactless payments. At least at the stores that support it - I'm looking at you, Target.