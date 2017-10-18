If I've learned one thing from writing posts about Android Pay, it's that there are far more banks and credit unions in the US than I thought there was. Google already supports a massive number of them in Android Pay, but apparently there are still more to add.

Today Google has added an additional 34 banks and credit unions to the list, including one notable holdout, Charles Schwab Bank. Here are all of the others:

Advantage Plus FCU Andover Bank Bank of Blue Valley BNY Mellon Bridge Credit Union Centennial Bank (AR) Civista Bank Community Point Bank Credit Union 1 Elements Financial CU Farmers & Merchants Union Bank First Bank Financial Centre First Federal S&L of Delta First National Bank in Caryle First National Bank of Durango Fortera Credit Union Greater State Bank Heritage Bank Highlands State Bank Home Federal Savings Bank Landings Credit Union Members Heritage Credit Union Metabank Metairie Bank Minnequa Works Credit Union MUFG Union Bank Northfield Savings Bank Ocala Community Credit Union Profinium Inc Public Service Credit Union Riverview CU USE Credit Union Wrentham Cooperative Bank

If you use any of the above services, you should be able to add your bank account/card to Android Pay right now and enjoy the wonders of contactless payments. At least at the stores that support it - I'm looking at you, Target.