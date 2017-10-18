The Moto X4 is Motorola's latest kind-of-budget phone, which despite the name, bears no resemblance to the Moto X of past years. It's availability in the United States is somewhat limited, with Motorola saying it will sell the phone unlocked on its website, and Project Fi offering an Android One version. In a few hours, there will be another way to buy the X4 - from Amazon.

Amazon already sells plenty of unlocked phones under the 'Prime Exclusive' brand. The Prime versions are a good bit cheaper than the normal unlocked versions, but include advertisements on the lock screen. Prime phones also can't be bootloader-unlocked, so ROMs and other modifications are a no-go. And as the name implies, you can only buy it if you have Amazon Prime.

The Moto X4 Prime Edition will go on sale at 10PM PST tonight (1AM EST) for $329.99, a $70 reduction from the normal price. You still get the same Snapdragon 630 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of expandable storage, 3,000mAh battery, and dual 12MP/8MP rear cameras. It's compatible with all major networks in the US, including Verizon and Sprint.

It's worth noting that the Amazon version is not an Android One device, like the one sold on Project Fi. The Prime Edition ships with Motorola's version of Android 7.1, which means updates will be slow. Amazon will offer the Super Black and Sterling Blue options, and it will start shipping October 26. You'll be able to buy it from the source link below when the time comes.