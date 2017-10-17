Live location sharing is pretty popular. Google Maps added it back in March, followed by Facebook Messenger the same month and Snapchat in June. Given that Messenger has had it for a few months, it makes sense that the feature would eventually make its way to Facebook-owned WhatsApp.

Now the time has come, as WhatsApp announced on its blog that the feature will be rolling out to the iOS and Android apps "in the coming weeks." There's a new 'Share Live Location' option in the attach menu, where you can choose how long to share where you are. If you're in a group chat, everyone who has chosen to share their location will be visible on the same map. Pretty simple.

We'll update this post when we have an APK for you. In the meantime, you'll just have to try to describe where you are to your WhatsApp buddies. Maybe draw them a picture to help.