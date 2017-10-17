TWRP is still the best custom recovery available, giving Android users a better way to flash ROMs and backup their devices. Part of the reason it's so great is that can be ported to new devices fairly easily. Since we last covered the project earlier this month, a few more phones have been added to the roster.

Without further ado, here is the full list of added devices:

BQ Aquarius U2 (yamcha)

BQ Aquaris V (nappa)

Asus Zenfone 4 Max (X00I)

LG G4c (c90)

Samsung Galaxy A3 Duos (a33g)

Lenovo K53 (karatep)

As is usually the case, these are a mix of old and new devices. For example, the Zenfone 4 Max was announced just a few months ago, while the A3 Duos dates back to 2014. You can grab the recovery for your device from the respective links above, or you can download the TWRP app on your phone. The app also helps keep the recovery up to date.