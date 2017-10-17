Most of us that cover Bluetooth audio here at AP really like Phiaton; the company does an excellent job at providing a blend of good sound quality, stellar battery life, and an attractive price point. Phiaton's latest product, the neckbud-style BT 150 NC, looks to be in the same vein from many appearances.

For $149, you get 12mm drivers, an interactive surface for touch controls, 95% ambient noise cancelling, an IPX4 sweat- and splash-resistance rating, and the ability to connect to two devices. The headset will shut itself off after a time if it detects that the earbuds are retracted, it supports Apt-X, and it lasts for six hours (of talk and playback time).

The BT 150 NC is aimed at business professionals who travel often, so this may not be the best option for the gym. Six hours of battery life is somewhat disappointing, especially after the 30 or so hours from the BT 390, but Phiaton has included what it calls Everplay-X. This allows the BT 150 NC to continue playing music even if the battery is dead or the target device doesn't support Bluetooth (or do it very well). My guess is that this is a fancy name for a 3.5mm audio cable connecting the two.

You can buy the BT 150 NC in either black or silver from Amazon starting today.