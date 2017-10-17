Most Android manufacturers these days publish update release schedules to let consumers know when their devices will be getting the latest software. But what these release schedules don't usually say is that you'll have to wait a full nine months to have the newest Android version make its way to your phone. Lenovo has done just that with the release schedule for the Lenovo K8 series of phones, claiming that they'll receive Android 8.0 Oreo by June to July of 2018.
Of course, this isn't the first time Lenovo's pulled something like this with updates. The Phab2 line, including the Tango-capable Phab2 Pro, was denied Android 7.0 Nougat despite its very young age. That's not to mention how the company tried to get away with not updating the Moto G4 Plus to Oreo as it had originally promised. But this time, Lenovo actually put out tentative release dates of June 2018 for the K8, and July 2018 for the K8 Note and K8 Plus.
On one hand, it's nice that this is all organized, but on the other, does Lenovo have no shame? And how does it take nine months to develop an update for phones that run stock Android (yes, all three do)? Keep in mind that these phones aren't two-year old budget phones being sent off to die; they're two to three-month old mid-rangers with decent specifications.
We all already knew that Lenovo sucks with updates, but now we know that the company just doesn't give a damn. For any K8 owners in the comments section, we're sorry.
- Source:
- Lenovo Support
Comments