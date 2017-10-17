Sometimes the battery in your phone just isn't enough, but you can't swap batteries on most devices anymore. That's when you need an external power bank, and RAVPower makes some good ones. One of its latest models (20,100mAh, Type-C) is on sale for an all-time low price today, and there are some added bonuses to entice you to buy.
The 21,100mAh battery is on sale for $39.99, which is the lowest it's been. I actually bought this same battery a few months ago when it was more expensive, and I quite like it. You can fast-charge QC 3.0 devices, and it does USB-PD up to 15W for the Pixels and similar devices. The only drawback: it doesn't come with a Type-C cable—just microUSB with an adapter.
The $40 price tag is good enough, but you can also get one of the following discounts or freebies with purchase. This should take care of the missing Type-C cable above.
- Receive 1 FREE RAVPower 2-Pack USB A to USB C Charging Cables when you purchase 1 or more USB C Portable Charger RAVPower 20100mAh offered by Sunvalley Brands Enter code 20100MAZ at checkout. Here's how (restrictions apply)
- Receive 1 FREE RAVPower 5-Pack(1ft 3ftx2 6ft 10ft) Micro USB Cable when you purchase 1 or more USB C Portable Charger RAVPower 20100mAh offered by Sunvalley Brands Enter code 20100LIG at checkout. Here's how (restrictions apply)
- Save 50% on 1 RAVPower 6700mAh Portable Charger For every 1 20100mAh USB C Power Bank QC3.0 you purchase offered by Sunvalley Brands. Enter code 20100LIF at checkout. Here's how (restrictions apply)
- Receive 1 ❤ [3-Pack] USB C to Micro USB, USB 3.0 Adapters ❤ free when you purchase 1 or more RAVPower Excellent Quality Portable Charger offered by Sunvalley Brands. Enter code PC007RPC at checkout. Here's how (restrictions apply)
- Receive 1 RAVPower [2-Pack] USB C to USB C Charging Cablesfree when you purchase 1 or more RAVPower Excellent Quality Type-C Series Portable Charger offered by Sunvalley Brands. Enter code CB009RAV at checkout. Here's how (restrictions apply)
- Save 40% on RAVPower Quick Charge QI Wireless Charging Pad when you purchase 1 or more RAVPower 20100mAh Portable Charger with QC 3.0 & USB-C / Type-C Port offered by Sunvalley Brands. Enter code SVZA4KRW at checkout. Here's how (restrictions apply)
