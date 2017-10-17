Sometimes the battery in your phone just isn't enough, but you can't swap batteries on most devices anymore. That's when you need an external power bank, and RAVPower makes some good ones. One of its latest models (20,100mAh, Type-C) is on sale for an all-time low price today, and there are some added bonuses to entice you to buy.

The 21,100mAh battery is on sale for $39.99, which is the lowest it's been. I actually bought this same battery a few months ago when it was more expensive, and I quite like it. You can fast-charge QC 3.0 devices, and it does USB-PD up to 15W for the Pixels and similar devices. The only drawback: it doesn't come with a Type-C cable—just microUSB with an adapter.

The $40 price tag is good enough, but you can also get one of the following discounts or freebies with purchase. This should take care of the missing Type-C cable above.