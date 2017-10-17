Chrysler's Uconnect infotainment system isn't bad, but if you asked me whether I'd rather use it or Android Auto with proper integration, I'd take Google's solution any day. If you, too, prefer Android Auto and have been in the market for an FCA product, you're in luck - 14 new cars across five of the association's brands now support it.

Without further ado, here's the list:

Abarth 2017+ 595 2017+ 695

Chrysler 2018+ Pacifica

Dodge 2018+ Durango

Fiat 2017+ 500 2017+ 500L 2017+ Argo 2017+ Tipo

Jeep 2018+ Grand Cherokee 2018+ Wrangler

RAM 2018+ 1500 2018+ 2500 2018+ 3500 2018+ Chassis Cab



This means that you can now have Android Auto in everything from the little city runabout that is the Fiat 500 to the 707hp monster SUV that is the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. All RAM pickups now support it, as well as the unreleased, redesigned 2018 Jeep Wrangler.

So if you were planning on buying an FCA vehicle in the coming months, rest assured knowing that it'll come equipped with Android Auto support. I personally wouldn't, but the 707hp will be fun while it lasts.